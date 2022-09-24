Fans Think True Thompson Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner's baby boy — formerly known as Wolf — may officially have a new name. 

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, fans are convinced that Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson accidentally revealed Jenner's son's name while FaceTiming with her mom and brother at the hospital. Upon meeting her new sibling, the four-year-old exclaimed, "Hi, Snowy!" Khloé quickly brushed off the comment, telling True "his name is not Snowy," which lead one TikToker, Marisa Spagnoli, to believe it all wasn't a random coincidence. 

"Snowy? Snowy and Stormi!" she pointed out. "Snowy baby! It has a ring." She added, "I could be completely off. It could be Sunny. But I don't know, I'm kind of feeling Snowy." Many agreed with her theory, with one fan writing, "Snow & Stormi make sense," and another adding: "Snow 'snowy' makes so much [sense] to me…starting with the letter S like Stormi."

According to Spagnoli, the way Kardashian nervously shut down True's greeting was similar to another scene in the episode when she told BFF Malika Haqq that True was telling everyone she's getting a baby brother, serving as further evidence. "She just, like, tells people," Khloé said. "Like, when she sees the baby, she'll say, 'I'm going to have a brother, too.' And I'm like, ‘Haha, no you're not.' ‘Cause she'll just tell random people."  

Kylie welcomed her second child, a son, in February — and while his name was originally Wolf, the reality star and her partner Travis Scott decided to change it and kept the new moniker a secret ever since. "We're just not ready to share yet," she said on an episode of The Late Late Show earlier this month. "You know, Travis…one day he'll be like 'Ooh, this seems kind of cool' and change it again. So, we're just not officially probably going to change it until maybe…"

