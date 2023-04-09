Fashion Clothing Jeans & Denim This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is on Sale for 66% Off Save $100+ on relaxed-fit and mid-rise styles. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 9, 2023 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: True Religion/ InStyle Between my collection of graphic T-shirts, countless CD mixtapes of pop hits, and obsession with Laguna Beach, being a teenager during the early 2000s was an interesting time (to say the least). The non-stop fashion influence of Hollywood stars also had quite the hold on me, and while I’ve said farewell to my days of layering three tank tops, an early-aughts denim brand has recently recaptured my attention. There’s no denying that True Religion’s memorable horseshoe logo — most famously stitched on the back pockets of its denim jeans — was iconic in the ‘00s. The brand has continued to create high-quality denim since then, and now, it’s having a sitewide sale with styles up to 66 percent off. I did a deep dive into its denim collection, and was impressed to find designs that are a mix of the millennial days and present-day trends, with many picks making the perfect addition to an effortless spring outfit. 10 Best True Religion Jean Deals Halle Mid Rise Super Skinny Jean, $89–$125 (Originally $149–$159) Becca Bootcut Jean, $89 (Originally $149) Halle High Rise Super Skinny Jean, $67 (Originally $159) Jennie Mid Rise Curvy Skinny Jean, $67 (Originally $159) Stella Low Rise Skinny Jean, $54 (Originally $159) Halle High Rise Super Skinny Crop Jean, $107 (Originally $179) Jennie High Rise Coated Jean, $75 (Originally $179) Billie Big T Stitch Straight Jean, $119 (Originally $199) Ricki Relaxed Jean, $107 (Originally $179) Reagan Big T High Rise Flare Jean, $119 (Originally $199) I have roughly a dozen jeans that I’ve been meaning to clean out, so let this be a reminder for all of us — it’s time to update your denim collection for spring. I’m eyeing this 40-percent-off mid-rise style to replace older pairs; the super skinny jeans come in five washes from black to dark blue, so you can easily go casual or dress them up for a special occasion. One shopper said the “super comfy” and “cute” jeans are “perfect,” and that they provide “plenty of stretch.” If mid-rise isn’t your jam, the same jeans are also available in a high rise style for $92 off, or a frayed, cropped style for $72 off. True Religion Shop now: $89–$125 (Originally $149–$159); truereligion.com A boot-cut jean in a staple indigo wash is a wardrobe essential, in my opinion. As soon as I saw the Becca Bootcut Jeans, two words came to mind: Cool and effortless. This pair’s denim has some added stretch for you to comfortably go from your day to night plans throughout the season — and I mean, all the plans. One reviewer shared that the jeans are “perfect for horseback riding” while another mentioned they wear them with boots “for a night out.” A third person said these jeans are “extremely comfortable,” and a fourth described the fabric as “soft and stretchy.” True Religion Shop now: $89 (Originally $149); truereligion.com I’m very selective when it comes to light washed denim, mostly because I’m petite and I often find it hard to find a pair that will work for my body, but these curvy jeans immediately caught my attention. They have a ‘90s faded, light blue wash and a modern, slightly frayed hem — and I’m here for all of it. Plus, they’re on sale for $67 from $159. True Religion Shop now: $67 (Originally $159); truereligion.com Think of these coated denim skinnies as your new “I’m going out tonight” pair. Currently at a whopping $104 off, the black sheen, high-waisted style is perfect to wear while you’re at a concert, dinner, or drinks. One reviewer noted that they have a “nice glossy fit.” I’ve already imagined myself wearing the jeans with heels and a silk camisole under a leather jacket for a girls night out. True Religion Shop now: $75 (Originally $179); truereligion.com On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can stay comfy in a cool, relaxed style like this pair of straight-leg jeans that’s 40 percent off right now. The crisp, white denim wash and silver button back pockets make it easy to create a monochrome look or a fun color contrast with a bright spring top. I’d complete these with my go-to slides and head out to enjoy the nice weather. True Religion Shop now: $107 (Originally $179); truereligion.com Below, shop more jeans at a major discount from True Religion’s sitewide sale that runs through April 12. True Religion Shop now: $67 (Originally $159); truereligion.com True Religion Shop now: $107 (Originally $179); truereligion.com True Religion Shop now: $54 (Originally $159); truereligion.com True Religion Shop now: $119 (Originally $199); truereligion.com True Religion Shop now: $119 (Originally $199); truereligion.com