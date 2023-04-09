This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is on Sale for 66% Off

Save $100+ on relaxed-fit and mid-rise styles.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Published on April 9, 2023 @ 05:00AM

True Religion CPC - This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Low-Key Has the Cutest Jeans for Spring, and They're All Up to 50% Off
Photo:

True Religion/ InStyle

Between my collection of graphic T-shirts, countless CD mixtapes of pop hits, and obsession with Laguna Beach, being a teenager during the early 2000s was an interesting time (to say the least). The non-stop fashion influence of Hollywood stars also had quite the hold on me, and while I’ve said farewell to my days of layering three tank tops, an early-aughts denim brand has recently recaptured my attention.  

There’s no denying that True Religion’s memorable horseshoe logo — most famously stitched on the back pockets of its denim jeans — was iconic in the ‘00s. The brand has continued to create high-quality denim since then, and now, it’s having a sitewide sale with styles up to 66 percent off. I did a deep dive into its denim collection, and was impressed to find designs that are a mix of the millennial days and present-day trends, with many picks making the perfect addition to an effortless spring outfit.

10 Best True Religion Jean Deals

I have roughly a dozen jeans that I’ve been meaning to clean out, so let this be a reminder for all of us — it’s time to update your denim collection for spring. I’m eyeing this 40-percent-off mid-rise style to replace older pairs; the super skinny jeans come in five washes from black to dark blue, so you can easily go casual or dress them up for a special occasion. One shopper said the “super comfy” and “cute” jeans are “perfect,” and that they provide “plenty of stretch.”

If mid-rise isn’t your jam, the same jeans are also available in a high rise style for $92 off, or a frayed, cropped style for $72 off.

HALLE MID RISE SUPER SKINNY JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $89–$125 (Originally $149–$159); truereligion.com

A boot-cut jean in a staple indigo wash is a wardrobe essential, in my opinion. As soon as I saw the Becca Bootcut Jeans, two words came to mind: Cool and effortless. This pair’s denim has some added stretch for you to comfortably go from your day to night plans throughout the season — and I mean, all the plans. One reviewer shared that the jeans are “perfect for horseback riding” while another mentioned they wear them with boots “for a night out.” A third person said these jeans are “extremely comfortable,” and a fourth described the fabric as “soft and stretchy.”

BECCA BOOTCUT JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $89 (Originally $149); truereligion.com

I’m very selective when it comes to light washed denim, mostly because I’m petite and I often find it hard to find a pair that will work for my body, but these curvy jeans immediately caught my attention. They have a ‘90s faded, light blue wash and a modern, slightly frayed hem — and I’m here for all of it. Plus, they’re on sale for $67 from $159.

JENNIE MID RISE CURVY SKINNY JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $67 (Originally $159); truereligion.com

Think of these coated denim skinnies as your new “I’m going out tonight” pair. Currently at a whopping $104 off, the black sheen, high-waisted style is perfect to wear while you’re at a concert, dinner, or drinks. One reviewer noted that they have a “nice glossy fit.” I’ve already imagined myself wearing the jeans with heels and a silk camisole under a leather jacket for a girls night out. 

JENNIE HIGH RISE COATED JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $75 (Originally $179); truereligion.com

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can stay comfy in a cool, relaxed style like this pair of straight-leg jeans that’s 40 percent off right now. The crisp, white denim wash and silver button back pockets make it easy to create a monochrome look or a fun color contrast with a bright spring top. I’d complete these with my go-to slides and head out to enjoy the nice weather. 

RICKI RELAXED JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $107 (Originally $179); truereligion.com

Below, shop more jeans at a major discount from True Religion’s sitewide sale that runs through April 12.

HALLE HIGH RISE SUPER SKINNY JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $67 (Originally $159); truereligion.com

HALLE HIGH RISE SUPER SKINNY CROP JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $107 (Originally $179); truereligion.com

STELLA LOW RISE SKINNY JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $54 (Originally $159); truereligion.com

BILLIE BIG T STITCH STRAIGHT JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $119 (Originally $199); truereligion.com

REAGAN BIG T HIGH RISE FLARE JEAN

True Religion

Shop now: $119 (Originally $199); truereligion.com

