I’m Replacing My $200 Facials With This New At-Home Peel That Gives Me Glass-Like Skin

When it comes to at-home face peels, I’ve been burned quite a few times — literally. Since they’re made with potent chemical exfoliators, at-home face peels run the risk of irritation and potential flare-ups if you have sensitive skin. While I’ve opted for in-office treatments for a while now, I’ve finally found an at-home solution that gives me the results I want, sans a red-hot complexion: True Botanicals’ new At-Home Facialist Peel.

True Botanicals’ latest launch is made with a blend of acids that tackle skin texture, acne, fine lines, and more. Among them are AHA and BHA, the lesser-known PHA (which is more tolerable for sensitive skin), and skin-brightening tranexamic acid. While that formulation may sound intimidating at first, the peel is surprisingly one of the gentler ones I’ve tried. That’s because it also includes aloe and illipe butter (a moisturizing and protective nut butter similar to shea), that balance your skin’s hydration levels to avoid redness and irritation. The results? Brighter, smoother skin that looks straight out of an esthetician's studio.

Right now, InStyle readers can exclusively shop the True Botanicals At-Home Facialist Peel at a 20 percent discount with the code FACIALPEEL20 at checkout.

If you’re unfamiliar with True Botanicals, you’ll want to catch up quickly. The plant-based skincare brand sources high-quality ingredients for its formulas — without any of the icky stuff. Its products are Made Safe-certified, which means they’re created without 6,500 substances that are considered harmful, such as parabens, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, harmful UV blockers, and more. Additionally, its glowing lineup has received celebrity appreciation from Eva Mendes, who uses the best-selling Pure Radiance Oil, as well as brand ambassadors Brooke Shields and Laura Dern.

The one thing that stood out to me about the True Botanicals peel is that I didn’t experience any tingling when I applied it to my skin — usually a tell-tale sign that the product is going to irritate my complexion, so I actually sighed in relief when I didn’t feel anything. After letting it sit on my skin for about 10 minutes, I washed it off and applied the rest of my skincare. My skin looked similar to how it does after a facial: There was a bit of shine and redness on my chin (where I often experience breakouts), and I felt hyper aware of my now-unclogged pores — to be expected after chemical exfoliation. However, as with any facial, I knew I had to wait a bit for my skin to settle down, so I gave myself some time before I looked in the mirror again.

Fast forward two hours later, and my jaw dropped at my reflection. My skin was literally a glazed donut; it was so smooth, calm, and glossy, plus the blackheads on my nose were practically gone. While I usually get facials for my oily, acne-prone skin, the True Botanicals At-Home Facialist Peel is definitely a great alternative between appointments when I don’t want to shell out $200. In fact, it may just replace my facials for good.

Shop the new True Botanicals launch for less with the code FACIALPEEL20 at checkout, and snag more of my tried-and-true faves from the brand, below.

