Eva Mendez and Laura Dern Rely on This Brand for Glowy Skin, and 3 of Its Best Sellers Are on Rare Sale

Fun fact: Brooke Shields’ “desert island” skincare staple, the Renew Pure Radiance Oil from True Botanicals, is also the face oil Eva Mendez “loves.” The product that also counts Laura Dern, longtime brand ambassador Olivia Wilde, and yours truly, as fans. 

ICYMI: True Botanicals is a purveyor of seriously nutrient-dense skincare, designed to deliver maximum radiance — and deliver it certainly does: Shields, who’s “absolutely obsessed” with the brand, calls it “the most effective, glow-inducing and powerful skincare I’ve ever used.”

For a limited time, you can snag the aforementioned face oil — plus two additional best-selling formulas — for significantly less at Nordstrom during its much-anticipated Anniversary Sale. The True Botanicals Fresh Dewy Skin Collection conveniently compiles three highly lauded products that are designed to revive dull, tired, aging skin:. the Chebula Active Serum, the Chebula Extreme Cream, and the Renew Radiance Oil.Valued at $211, the current $99 price tag is a stellar deal.

Nordstrom Fresh Dewy Skin Collection

Nordstrom

The Chebula Serum, which Olivia Wilde uses, is packed with protective antioxidants and hydrating hyaluronic acid — an ingredient known to plump skin, and, consequently, fade the appearance of fine lines on contact. According to a 71-year-old shopper, their “sagging” skin appears tighter, wrinkles have “reduced,” and they’ve acquired an “overall healthier glow.” Another shopper dubs it the “fountain of youth” thanks to how it “diminishes dark spots” and “smooths” fine lines. 

The Chebula Extreme Cream is a rich, comforting moisturizer that delivers softer skin in moments. With continued use, it strengthens the skin barrier — in as little as one month, per the brand — and, ultimately, improves overall suppleness by stymying moisture loss. The first true creamy moisturizer for the oil-centric brand, the formula is a strong foray into the category.  Vitamin C-rich cherry extract evens tone by fading hyperpigmentation, meanwhile, wild pansy extract is responsible for much of the cream’s moisture-retaining properties. Shoppers say the cream delivers on its claims. In the words of a 55-year-old reviewer who has been using it in combination with the corresponding Chebula serum, their skin has “never looked better…I look like I've had a mini facelift." Brooke Shields layers this moisturizer over her serums and oils when her skin is “feeling extra dry,” the actor previously shared with InStyle.  

The Renew Pure Radiance Oil is among the brand’s best-sellers, thanks to its anti-aging properties, including line reduction and overall more even-toned skin. As Dern once noted, she "fell in love” with the product: “People would say 'Oh my god, did you get a facelift? You look so glowy and amazing,’” she shared via the brand’s site. Similarly, Eva Mendez and Brooke Shields have also praised the Pure Radiance Oil — which, as I can wholeheartedly attest, is truly fantastic if you’re yearning for a healthy glow.

Composed primarily of plant extracts and nutrient-rich oils, True Botanicals’s products are free from parabens, silicone, and talc, among other additives that raise eyebrows among clean beauty enthusiasts. What the products nix re: additives, they supplant with hardworking natural ingredients.

Their 0.5- to 1-ounce bottles are conveniently TSA-friendly, making this Nordstrom-exclusive set a must for frequent fliers. Moreover, the travel-sized trio makes for an excellent foray into the brand if you’ve yet to try it for yourself. 

For a full anti-aging skincare routine from a brand Brooke Shields, Eva Mendez and more luminous stars turn to for a megawatt glow, shop the True Botanicals Fresh Dewy Skin Collection at Nordstrom for $99 while it’s still in stock.

