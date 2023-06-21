Shoppers in Their 60s Are Skipping Makeup Thanks to This Wrinkle-Erasing Serum From a Brand Eva Mendes Uses

There are sales you can take your time shopping, and then there are the you-snooze-you-lose ones. True Botanicals' anniversary 20 percent off sale is the former. It’s the biggest sale from the brand, which is frequently touted by celebrities like Laura Dern, Brooke Shields, Eva Mendes, Olivia Wilde, and Lizzo. The sale goes from June 22 to June 25, but InStyle readers can shop it a day early with the code INSTYLEVIP. It’s a notable advantage since the brand’s best-selling products have sold out even at full price, so I’m betting supplies will dwindle quickly given the mega-discount.

There are dozens and dozens of True Botanicals products to sift through, most of which have tons of five-star reviews. So in the interest of smart shopping, I have selected six products that I deem the most deserving of your money. Bonus: While all carts are 20 percent off, purchases of $250-plus receive 25 percent off, and purchases of $400-plus receive 30 percent off — and don’t forget to use the code INSTYLEVIP at checkout

Best True Botanicals Anniversary Sale Deals:

Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream

True Botanicals

I have been obsessed with resurrection plants in skincare since I discovered them via True Botanicals. It’s a desert plant that can withstand the harshest of conditions and driest of climates. With a single drop of water, it bounces back from a brown and brittle mass to a luscious green plant. The True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream harnesses the power of this resilient plant, alongside turmeric, coffee, and tree bark, to create a truly multitasking eye cream. The cream intensely moisturizes, reduces puffiness, lessens dark circles, brightens skin, and makes under-eyes overall look more supple.

“I can’t believe how my fine lines are disappearing. Even my lids appear more youthful,” a shopper in their 60s boasted. Another shopper in their 50s concurred: “My dark circles and puffiness are completely gone and my fine lines and wrinkles have improved drastically.”

Chebula Active Serum

True Botanicals

True Botanicals’ Chebula Active Serum is one of two products mentioned the most often by the brand’s celebrity fanbase. (The other is the Pure Radiance Oil.) The starring ingredient is, obviously, chebula — an ayurvedic antioxidant ingredient that has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties that fend off dullness, fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture, and age spots.

The serum has more than 2,200 five-star reviews. One shopper in their 60s said the serum made them “ feel younger” and “erased lines” on their forehead, while another fan said the Chebula Active Serum makes their skin so “hydrated, plump, and radiant” that they “can even skip makeup.”

Pure Radiance Oil

True Botanicals

In a past interview, Mendes said that she’s been loyal to Pure Radiance Oil for more than a year. It’s a product oft-cited by celebrities and loved by 1,300-plus five-star reviewers. Algae extract, passion fruit and papaya oil, and chia seeds are the staples of this nourishing, hydrating, skin-brightening, texture-smoothing, and plumping product.

“I am delighted to see my skin renewed and moisturized again,” a reviewer in their 70s wrote. They added that Pure Radiance Oil has “softened wrinkles,” too. Another shopper commented that the oil “has improved the overall quality and texture” of their skin, as well as “helped with controlling breakouts” and adding “an overall brightness” to their complexion.

Pure Radiance Body Butter

True Botanicals

Though expensive, shoppers say the Pure Radiance Body Butter is “well worth the price” thanks to all of its anti-aging, moisturizing, and glistening benefits. Jojoba oil, kokum and tucuma seed butters, and sea buckthorn oil are a combination that provides quick-absorbing moisture, a healthier skin barrier, healing to damaged skin, and glowing brighter and smoother gams.

“It helps with crepey skin,” a shopper in their 60s wrote. Another said their “eczema-stricken skin” is “calmed down entirely” after using the moisturizer. One last person commented that after using it, their skin is “visibly younger and glowing.”

