Over the past couple of years, I’ve started prioritizing comfort in all aspects of my wardrobe. From cozy loungewear sets to fuzzy Ugg slippers, around 95 percent of my closet now consists of comfy outfits. But it doesn’t stop there — I’ve also swapped out my outdated underwire bras for super soft bralettes. And my most-worn everyday bra from True and Co is discounted to $35 at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale.

Made from a ridiculously soft blend of nylon and elastane, the True and Co convertible-strap bra has removable pads and adjustable straps that you can wear straight back or as a racerback. It comes in 21 colors and sizes XS through XL, which roughly translates to a 32A through a 38D cup.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $49); amazon.com

One of my favorite parts of the bra is its pullover, clasp-free design, which lays flat under tight-fitting tops. Plus, the pads mold to the shape of my body and give me the support I need without being too bulky. Not to mention, it looks like a real bra but feels like I’m wearing a sports bra. It’s so comfortable, I even forget I’m wearing it sometimes — it’s basically the everyday bra of my dreams.

I’m not the only one who’s in love with the undergarment; nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said the “smooth material feels like silk on your skin,” while a second said the comfortable bra feels “like wearing nothing.” A third person wrote that it “fits like a dream” and “feels like it was custom made for [them].” High-quality fabric, an unmatched fit, and a barely-there feel? You can’t ask for much more from a bra.

Trust me, once you try out this True and Co bra, you’re not going to want to wear any other undergarment again. Be sure to grab a color (or two), below, while the bra is still on sale for $35 at Amazon.

