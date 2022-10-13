Fashion Clothing Underwear, Lingerie, and Shapewear The Ridiculously Comfy Bra I Forget I’m Wearing Is Still on Sale for $35 at Amazon It feels like a sports bra, but looks like a real bra. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy True & Co Over the past couple of years, I’ve started prioritizing comfort in all aspects of my wardrobe. From cozy loungewear sets to fuzzy Ugg slippers, around 95 percent of my closet now consists of comfy outfits. But it doesn’t stop there — I’ve also swapped out my outdated underwire bras for super soft bralettes. And my most-worn everyday bra from True and Co is discounted to $35 at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale. Made from a ridiculously soft blend of nylon and elastane, the True and Co convertible-strap bra has removable pads and adjustable straps that you can wear straight back or as a racerback. It comes in 21 colors and sizes XS through XL, which roughly translates to a 32A through a 38D cup. Amazon Shop now: $35 (Originally $49); amazon.com One of my favorite parts of the bra is its pullover, clasp-free design, which lays flat under tight-fitting tops. Plus, the pads mold to the shape of my body and give me the support I need without being too bulky. Not to mention, it looks like a real bra but feels like I’m wearing a sports bra. It’s so comfortable, I even forget I’m wearing it sometimes — it’s basically the everyday bra of my dreams. I’m not the only one who’s in love with the undergarment; nearly 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said the “smooth material feels like silk on your skin,” while a second said the comfortable bra feels “like wearing nothing.” A third person wrote that it “fits like a dream” and “feels like it was custom made for [them].” High-quality fabric, an unmatched fit, and a barely-there feel? You can’t ask for much more from a bra. Trust me, once you try out this True and Co bra, you’re not going to want to wear any other undergarment again. Be sure to grab a color (or two), below, while the bra is still on sale for $35 at Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $35 (Originally $49); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $35 (Originally $49); amazon.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Deals: Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 10 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off This Tinted Lip Balm From a Kate Hudson- and Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand Has Officially Replaced My Lipstick This 4-in-1 Primer and Setting Spray Is My Go-To Makeup Product for Every Wedding I Attend Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit