The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House

Loungewear is essential in my house — not just because I work from home, but because I’m a Taurus and nothing says luxury to me quite like something soft and cozy. I’m a workout outfit during the day and an old T-shirt at night kind of gal, but I’ve been looking for an in-between solution that makes me feel put-together and comfortable. Enter True & Co’s Any Wear Collection.

I had heard of True & Co because it's known for its outrageously comfortable bras that have thousands of reviews on Amazon (they’re supportive, comfortable, and soft), but I hadn’t tried any of its products. However, I’m officially a convert: The first time I put on the T-shirt dress from the new Any Wear Collection, I couldn’t stop hugging myself. The pieces are made from 90 percent moda fabric, a super soft cotton alternative that feels seriously silky. The modal used by True & Co doesn’t only feel great on my skin, but it’s also made sustainably: 94 percent of the modal is FSC-certified, which means it has received the highest seal of approval by the Forest Stewardship Council for ethical production practices. (This also deeply speaks to my Taurus self.)

The spring-to-summer collection is available in a handful of new styles, including a T-shirt dress, joggers, V-neck shirt, shorts, long cardigan, tank top, and cropped pants. Each item is available in sizes XS to 3XL, and the colorways for each piece varies, including shades like black, heather gray, light blue, pink, and brown. I find the collection to fit fairly true to size, with a relaxed fit overall. I’ve been wearing my buttery soft T-shirt dress everywhere — to the grocery store, to happy hour, and even to bed, it’s that comfortable on my skin. It feels like I’m wearing next to nothing but I’m appropriately dressed when I leave the house, which is a huge step up from how I usually look when running errands.

The best part is that the pieces are machine-washable and dryer-friendly; I read the tag instructions carefully the first time I finally took my dress off to launder it, and sure enough, it came out as good as new.

If you’re in the market for something that can be worn from breakfast until bedtime, try True & Co’s Any Wear Collection — you could be lounge-ready in as little as two days, thanks to Prime shipping. I’ve got my eye on the joggers and tank for some upcoming travel, which I know would be way more comfortable than jeans.

