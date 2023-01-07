This On-Sale Microdermabrasion Device Makes My Skin Remarkably Smooth Skin in Just 5 Minutes

It exfoliates, extracts, and infuses.

Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on January 7, 2023

Trophy Skin
On Wednesdays, I microderm. Saturdays, too. Such has been the case ever since I started incorporating the MicrodermMD into my skincare schedule, and I intend to continue using the device indefinitely. 


I happened upon Trophy Skin’s best-selling device, Microderm MD, five months ago. I’d been researching at-home alternatives to the HydraFacial, a wildly popular in-office treatment that quenches skin and purges pores in 30 minutes, sloughing, extracting, and infusing serum deep into the dermis for notably glowier skin. While not entirely analogous to the in-office procedure, the Microderm MD shares notable similarities: It’s equipped with an exfoliating, diamond-coated microdermabrasion tip, and suction and infusion attachments. Together, they deliver pro-grade results in under 10 minutes, chez toi. 

Trophy Skin MicrodermMD At-Home Microdermabrasion Device

Trophy Skin

Shop now: $200 (Originally $300); amazon.com

Contained in an aesthetically appealing flip-top case, the device comes with all of the aforementioned interchangeable tips, plus a suction wand on which to attach each tip, connected by a flexible tube to the interior of the machine. Also inside is a digital screen, which tells you exactly where to place the wand, and for how long. 

Microdermabrasion is my favorite feature of the MicroDermMD. Using the diamond-tip, it takes a mere five minutes. I love using it in auto mode, which guides you through regions of the face, plus the neck and decolletage, and adjusts the suction intensity accordingly (less suction for delicate areas, like under eye skin, and more suction for thicker areas, like the cheeks). There’s also a sensitive mode that entails much gentler suction throughout the treatment and a manual mode that allows you to choose your own adventure.

Though you will find an accumulation of visible dead skin buildup packed inside the tube after microdermabrasion, you can choose to continue on to the extraction step to target particularly stubborn pore debris. Simply change out the rough exfoliating, microderm tip for the slender, targeted one designed to vacuum up clogged pores. I use it on the sides of my nose, where my pores are typically more congested. Lastly, there’s an infusion tip, which features a broad, flat surface area to work your favorite serums deeper into the skin. 

I’m in awe of the soft, glowing skin the MicrodermMD reveals every time I use it. Shoppers echo similar sentiments about the device: One 47-year old reviewer says it “turned back the hands of time,” while another, who says they’ve “owned [and] done extensive research on several microdermabrasion systems,” calls the device their favorite by far.

The adage “you get what you pay for” rings true for this device: The original $300 price point is somewhat steep, albeit thoroughly worth the splurge if you can swing it. Currently, though, it’s substantially discounted — to the tune of 33 percent off, shaking out to almost $100 less of its full price.

I’ve been rhapsodizing about the MicrodermMD since my first use; months later, I’m still in awe. If you’re compelled by the idea of pro-level microdermabrasion, plus extraction and infusion, in minutes from the comfort of home, I implore you to take advantage of the sale while it’s still ongoing. 

