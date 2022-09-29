Tristan Thompson Secretly Proposed to Khloé Kardashian Way Before His Paternity Scandal

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may not be a couple anymore, but when they were, the pair almost took a major next step in their relationship. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé revealed a shocking bombshell to her sister Kim, admitting that Tristan secretly proposed to her more than a year ago before the news of his paternity scandal came out.



The Good American founder recalled rejecting his proposal while speaking with Kim. "I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" Khloé said. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."



Khloé didn't tell her family that Tristan popped the question, and Kim only found out when she inquired about the NBA player's plans to do so. "I'll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine's Day," Kim explained. "And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?' and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.'"

Surprised, Kim responded, "Oh my God, she didn't tell us!"



Later, Kim confessed that she didn't think she could reject someone's proposal like Khloé. "I don't know," she began. "If someone asked me [to marry them], I would have to say yes! I'd feel so bad."



Khloé and Tristan began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter True Thompson two years later. They broke up in February 2019 after his second cheating scandal, but got back together in the midst of the pandemic before ending things in June 2021. That same year, Tristan had a baby with another woman, and just last month, his and Khloé's son arrived via surrogate.