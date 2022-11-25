Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Up to 78% Off at Amazon Today

Ever since Reese Witherspoon was first spotted wearing Tretorn sneakers in 2019, the retro-inspired shoes have become a mainstay in her wardrobe. The actress has been known to wear her Rawlins sneakers with everything from jeans and a sweater to a dress, and thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday Sale, you can get her exact pair on sale for $64.

No surprise, Amazon discounted tons of other Tretorn sneaker styles, as well. Whether you’re in the market for a classic faux leather pair or want to add winter-ready wool ones to your collection, there’s a discounted option for you. Keep scrolling to check out the five pairs of Tretorn sneakers on sale at Amazon this Black Friday.

Shop Tretorn Sneakers on Sale:

Starting off with the biggest deal on the list, the Nylite Plus Faux Leather Sneakers are on sale for just $33. They come in 22 color combinations and have the brand’s signature half-circle accents on either side of the laces. These shoes also have cushioned, moisture-wicking insoles and extra padding for stability. As one shopper bluntly put it, the sneakers are “stupid comfortable.”

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $75); amazon.com

If you already have your classic white sneakers covered, go for these wool Tretorn shoes instead. They’re completely covered in fuzzy fabric on both the outside and inside, and feature textured rubber outsoles for extra traction on icy ground. As we’re coming up on the coldest months of the year, these “super cozy” sneakers are the perfect warm and practical addition to your footwear wardrobe.

Amazon

Shop now: $42 (Originally $75); amazon.com

When it eventually warms up again, you’ll want a pair of your new favorite sneakers in a more lightweight fabric. Luckily, the Nylite Plus Canvas Sneakers are also on sale, and they come in 22 colors and patterns. One reviewer, who’s on their feet “all day long,” said, “These hold up pretty well, as far as comfort goes,” and they “get so many compliments.”

Amazon

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $75); amazon.com

Channel your inner Reese Witherspoon with the vintage-style Rawlins sneakers that are on sale for $64. Unlike the classic Nylite shape, these have more of a sporty feel, with a multicolor upper and athletic-looking outsoles. Plus, a shopper confirmed they’re “comfortable enough to wear all day and walk for miles in.”

Amazon

Shop now: $64 (Originally $85); amazon.com

Another sporty option, the Loyola sneakers are on sale for 78 percent off their original price, thanks to an on-site coupon. This style features bold stripes on the sides, making the shoes the perfect statement piece to pair with simple outfits this fall. Choose from 11 color combinations, including both neutral mixes and bright pairings. As a reviewer said, the sneakers will “dress up a casual outfit in just the right way.”

Amazon

Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $100); amazon.com

Between Reese Witherspoon’s stamp of approval and the glowing customer reviews, it’s clear a pair of Tretorn sneakers deserve a spot in your Amazon Black Friday cart.