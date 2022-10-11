The Reese Witherspoon-Approved Sneakers That Fans Call “Unbelievably Comfortable” Are Up to 50% Off

Nearly everyone has a shoe that they can depend on to tie an outfit together, no matter the trends or season. For Reese Witherspoon, that shoe is a Tretorn Sneaker. People first reported on the actress’s collection of the Swedish lace-ups back in 2019, and since then, they’ve become a staple in her uniform. Like the rest of Witherspoon’s aesthetic, these walking shoes are charmingly bright, timeless, and practical. According to Amazon reviewers, they’re also seriously comfortable.

Each Tretorn shoe features a plush insole made from recycled materials. Consequently, reviewers rave that they can walk in them for miles without getting achy feet. Despite the added padding, Tretorns are anything but clunky; most of the brand’s lace-ups have a sleek silhouette and lightweight feel. The sneaker’s leather and suede exteriors not only contribute to their classic look, but also provide firm support to wearers. Finally, no Tretorn review is complete without mentioning its dozens of color options. While Witherspoon is partial to the white and green combination, the Rawlins sneakers also come in fun combos like pink and burgundy, lilac and yellow, and a vintage-looking beige.

Of course, Witherspoon is just one of hundreds who have stanned these sneakers for years. “Every single time I wear them, I get a compliment,” wrote one shopper of the Rawlins sneakers, who noted that they’ve loved Tretorns since the ‘70s. “[They’re] one of the best shoes I’ve ever tried in my life,” wrote another reviewer describing the Loyola style. “I can walk in these shoes all day without even feeling that I am wearing anything,” they added. A third long-time fan called their Nyliteplus sneakers “unbelievably comfortable” and raved that they can “dress up any casual outfit.”

While Amazon’s second massive sale of the year continues through October 12, you can score a pair of these comfy, celeb-approved kicks for up to 50 percent off. Shop discounted Tretorn styles below while you still can.





