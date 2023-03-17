This $37 Pullover Sweatshirt Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say “It's Almost Embarrassing” How Often They Wear It

It’s “the perfect oversized sweatshirt.”

Published on March 17, 2023 @ 12:13PM
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy $37 Pullover Quarter Zip On Chilly Days
Like your favorite hoodie, a quarter-zip pullover sweatshirt offers both comfort and functionality. While the former is more relaxed in styling, quarter-zips are more versatile; they are great to lounge in, but can also be dressed up like an oversized polo, and can even be layered over a tee, making them the perfect top layer for transitional dressing.Trendy Queen’s Quarter-Zip Pullover is particularly a favorite on Amazon with more than 2,000 five-star ratings.

Made of a comfortable and thick blend of rayon and polyester, this pullover sweatshirt was created with comfort and style in mind.. It's available in 23 colors and sizes small to XX-large, but features an oversized fit that makes it great for layering. The quarter-zip detail at the neck can be zipped up on chillier days, while snug, ribbed detailing on the waist and hips will insulate..

TRENDY QUEEN WOMENS OVERSIZED HALF ZIP

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $43); amazon.com

With over 2,000 five-star ratings, this pullover is getting tons of love from Amazon shoppers. "The sweatshirt is comfortable and warm," said one five-star reviewer who added, "it's soft on the inside." Another shopper said they’re “actually obsessed” with this pullover because of how “super soft” and “cozy” it is. “I wear it all the time; it's almost embarrassing,” they said.“ A final reviewer called it “the perfect oversized sweatshirt,” and said, "[It’s] dressy enough for wearing to my office." 

While this casual pullover style is versatile, the brand also offers dressier options, like this cozy, snap-front pullover that features buttons instead of a zipper, edgy thumb holes, and voluminous lantern sleeves. And now up to 60 percent off, this trendy $20 alternative with an exaggerated collar adds a bit of drama with a cape-like feel that cascades past your shoulders.  For a more practical option, the brand also carries a $46 quarter-zip with a kangaroo pouch — a solution for several reviewers of the original pullover who “wish it had pockets.”

For just $37 on Amazon, the Trendy Queen is putting your favorite sweatshirt into early retirement. Shop the classic Pullover Quarter-Zip and more below.

Trendy Queen Women Half Zip Cropped Hoodie

Amazon

Shop now: $46 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Trendy Queen Women Half Zip Cropped Hoodie

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Trendy Queen Women Half Zip Cropped Hoodie

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $50); amazon.com

