8 Cozy Fashion Picks Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Ahead of Fall

If it were socially acceptable, I would wear pajamas everywhere. So, as soon as temperatures drop, I reach for the next best thing: loungewear. With fall right around the corner, I’m filling my cart with all things warm and fuzzy, and naturally, I’m turning to Amazon for high-quality, budget-friendly picks. The retailer is already overflowing with snuggly pieces, and I narrowed down the selection to the top eight styles worth snagging — all for less than $45.

Upgrade your autumn wardrobe with the following lounge sets, slippers, sweaters, and shackets starting at just $20. Not only are the below picks super comfy but they’re all loved by shoppers, too; everything is pulled from Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a real-time ranking of the products customers are buying most in the previous 24 hours. So, don’t miss these trending picks while they’re still on sale ahead of the official start of fall.

Shop Trending Fall Fashion:

Efan Two-Piece Lounge Set

Amazon

Wearing sweats doesn’t have to look frumpy; this Efan two-piece outfit feels like your favorite sweatsuit but delivers an effortlessly chic look. And, shoppers clearly agree, since it’s a number one best-seller at Amazon right now. If its ultra-cozy cotton blend isn’t reason enough to add it to your closet, the set is currently on sale for $40 — an entire 45 percent off its original price. It’s sold in sizes S through XL and available in a range of versatile autumnal colorways. I plan to snag the black set and elevate it from the couch-wear to a “real” outfit with statement accessories.

Litfun Fuzzy Slippers

Amazon

No comfy look is complete without a pair of fuzzy slippers — I don’t make the rules. If you’re in the market for a new pair, don’t miss these Litfun clogs, which more than 2,000 shoppers purchased in the past month alone, according to Amazon. Many customers compare the now-$21 shoes to pricier alternatives; one person called them “great Ugg-like slippers for a fraction of the cost,” and someone else said they “have Uggs, and these are way more comfortable.” Shop the faux-fur-lined slip-ons in eight colorways, including neutral tones and an animal print.

Automet Casual Shacket

When I think of fall fashion, this Automet shacket is exactly what comes to mind. It’s the quintessential autumn layering piece, and it’s half-off ahead of the season. The now-$25 find is sold in 25 plaid patterns, and it’s made from a comfortable blend of nylon and spandex. Thanks to its lightweight yet super soft feel, the jacket makes for a great transitional staple, plus it adds a fashion-forward look to any outfit. More than 3,000 customers have snagged it in the past month, according to Amazon, and as one shopper put it, it’s “a fall must-have.”

For the cozy fall wardrobe of your dreams, head to Amazon to snag these trending picks while they’re still less than $45.

AlvaQ Oversized Button-Up Hoodie

Amazon

Lillusory Crew Neck Pullover Sweater

Amazon

Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater and Pants Set

Amazon

Dokotoo Casual Tunic Top

Amazon

Shewin Plaid Flannel Shacket