These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Spring, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $50

Prices start at $4.

Published on April 21, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Just finished your spring cleaning? There’s only one way to reward yourself: spring shopping. A new season calls for a refresh and spring is the perfect time to reinvent your look. Whether you’re trying to upgrade your beauty regimen or elevate your style, Amazon covers all of the bases — and thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping you can level up your makeup bag and wardrobe before next week.  

While the retailer is overflowing with springtime deals, one of the best places to snag popular picks is the Movers and Shakers chart. The list updates in real-time, ranking the products other Amazon customers are shopping for most. And, this season, the curation is chock-full of fashion and beauty items you won’t want to miss. To narrow down your shopping, I found the top 10 trending picks that deserve a spot in your cart, with prices as low as $4. 

It’s finally sandal season! If you’re on the hunt for an everyday slip-on that’s cute yet comfortable, look no further than the wildly popular Cushionaire Luna style. Reminiscent of the cork-bedded sandal brand that Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner are wearing on repeat, this budget-friendly alternative is just $30. The shoe is available in 15 versatile colorways to coordinate with your spring outfit rotation. Plus, its suede bed molds perfectly to your foot and adjustable straps make it easy to nail a precise fit (AKA you’re going to want to wear these everywhere). 

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Luna Cork footbed Sandal with +Comfort

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Now that temperatures are rising, I’m ready to style breezy dresses all the time. The latest addition to my shopping cart is this Prettygarden maxi, which happens to be Amazon’s number one best-seller in the formal dresses section. Don’t be fooled though, the breathable style can easily be dressed down with your favorite white sneakers or a comfortable sandal (like the pair above). Its tiered skirt and one-shoulder neckline add extra stylish flair, and it comes in 26 colors and prints that are perfect for any occasion. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Knot One Shoulder Sleeveless Ruffle Hem Flowy Boho Maxi Dress

Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com

We can’t forget about the beauty section; the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Moisturizer is Amazon’s top-selling cream and it’s on sale for just $20. It’s formulated with peony extract, which has powerful anti-aging and -inflammatory properties, and lipo hydroxy acid (LHA) which clarifies and revives your complexion. One 77-year-old shopper said the product gives them a “lovely glow without having to use makeup.” Plus, Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda are fans of the cream, too. 

LâOreal Paris Skincare Age Perfect Rosy Tone Face Moisturizer for Visibly Younger Looking Skin

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Between us, this two-pack of Ododos camisoles may just be the best deal yet. At just $29, an entire 44 percent off from their original price, the tank-tops are also Amazon’s number one best-selling pick in camisoles and tanks. The multi-packs are available in 67 color variations, ranging from versatile neutrals to fun, springtime brights. Their seamless, rib-knit fabric is a nylon blend that has a barely there feel, whether you’re wearing them to the gym or on everyday errands. You can even dress up the tank-tops since their slightly cropped fit adds an extra element of style.

ODODOS Women's Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops

Shop now: $29 (Originally $52); amazon.com

You may have heard about the viral Cosrx snail mucin serum, but did you know the Emily Ratajkowski-used brand makes a spot treatment too? The face and body blemish patches are a quick and easy way to target unwanted breakouts, healing them faster. Just apply a properly sized patch to your blemish after cleansing, and watch it “work its magic,” as one shopper put it. Score three-packs of 24 patches, a total of 72 treatments, for just $15 at Amazon. 

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch Absorbing Hydrocolloid Original 3 Size Patches for Blemishes and Zits Cover

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Be sure to add your favorite picks to your cart soon — these fashion and beauty items are trending for a reason. Browse through other must-haves below and check out Amazon’s full Movers and Shakers list for even more shopping inspiration. 

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

WIHOLL Womens Summer Tops Casual Square Neck Puff Short Sleeve T Shirt

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

modelones Gel Nail Polish Primer

Shop now: $10 (Originally $16); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual Boho Floral V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Split Beach Long Dress

Shop now: $44 (Originally $51); amazon.com

KISS Strip Eyelash Adhesive

Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com

