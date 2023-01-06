These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon So Far This Year, Including a Pair of Best-Selling Jeans for $20

Plus cozy boots, hair growth products, and more.

By Jasmine Hyman
January 6, 2023

The Top 10 Items Amazon Shoppers Are Buying For 2023
It’s finally the new year, which means we’re officially kickstarting resolutions and trying to become the best version of ourselves. If you’re in need of some assistance to create a refreshed regimen, jump into a new routine, or simply want to treat yourself for 2023, we’re turning to Amazon for some guidance. 

The site's Movers and Shakers chart is a solid place to find some of the latest and greatest products. The list provides real-time insight into what shoppers are searching and shopping for daily, and it’s a perfect way to receive some inspiration about what we should be adding to our carts this year. If you’re looking for some of Amazon’s most-loved products, here are 10 of the most popular beauty and fashion items of 2023 thus far: 

Platform shoes were a celeb-favorite in 2022, and we’re thankful that the trend is following us into the new year. The Cushionare Platform Boot is a cozy take on the chunky boot trend, and the Amazon-loved brand makes a pair that rivals those from high-end retailers, according to shoppers. Customers love the elevated style, noting that “at half the price point of Uggs, I would choose these in a heartbeat.” 

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hippy Genuine Suede pull on platform boot +Memory Foam

Amazon

Shop now: $79; amazon.com 

The new OPI Jewel Be Bold collection is a shimmer polish lover’s dream, and it’s sure to ring in the compliments in 2023. The latest holiday line from OPI is a chrome-metallic hybrid and will give your nails a salon-level iridescent glow. The nail polish comes in 15 pearlescent shades ranging from glossy greens to striking reds. You can also choose between the regular nail lacquer or the longer-lasting Infinite Shine version for up to 11 days of flawless wear. 

OPI Nail Lacquer Decked to the Pines

Amazon

Shop now: $6-$14; amazon.com

Amazon is packed with customer-loved haircare products, and this hair growth set from Nioxin is the site’s best-seller in the scalp treatment category. The three-step kit features a cleansing shampoo, revitalizing conditioner, and leave-in treatment, which work to deliver fuller hair and improve breakage. With more than 15,000 five-star ratings and celeb fans like Alyssa Milano, it’s no wonder people are adding the set to their carts while it’s on sale for just $39.

Nioxin System Kits Cleanse Condition and Treat the Scalp

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $55); amazon.com

The NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil is one of the internet’s favorite multipurpose products right now, and with more than 35,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers seem to agree. I personally love using the shade “Milk” on my lower water line to accentuate my eyes. And to amp up any look, I blend the product in the hue “Frosting” on my lid for a subtle shimmer. 

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil - Milk

Amazon

Shop now: $5; amazon.com

Last but not least, if you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, these straight leg jeans from Gloria Vanderbilt are on sale for as low as $20 right now. Amazon’s best-selling women’s jeans feature a high waisted straight leg silhouette, which makes for a flattering and versatile style. The relaxed-yet-fitted jeans are made with a comfortable stretch and are perfect for any type of ensemble. More than 55,000 shoppers have rated them five stars, calling the pants the “best fitting and most comfortable jeans.” 

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean

Amazon

Shop now: $20-$40 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Looking for even more items to shop? Check out Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list for endless items to start 2023 off right.

