My Secret to a Permanently Hydrated Pout Is This $6 Lip Balm I Keep in Every Bag

I have an obsession with lip balm that runs so deep I even gravitate toward clothing like dresses with pockets to accommodate my desire to keep these products close. Without a doubt, anytime I find myself in a beauty store like Ulta, whether I’m browsing or grabbing something specific, I’ll leave with a lip product in hand. Anything less than super soft, flake-free lips simply will not do, even after sitting in the blazing sun or weathering the windy winters.

One of my latest must-haves that I “accidentally” bought at Ulta thanks to its low $6 price is Tree Hut’s Sugarlips Lip Butter, but it’s since claimed prime real estate in not one but all of the bags I own. The Lip Butter is the ideal blend of balm and gloss, offering both moisture and shine without leaving a sticky residue. It also seems to last longer than my other balms and lip glosses, keeping my lips with a hydrated feel even after it starts to wear off. I’ve applied the Lip Butter countless times after experiencing sunburned lips and dry winter days, and my lips are never cracked or plagued with flaking skin.

Tree Hut Sugarlips Lip Butter

Ulta

To get this soothing quality, Tree Hut’s Sugarlips locks in moisture with its trio of hydrating ingredients. Rosehip oil calms and heals already-chapped lips, chinaberry moisturizes and plumps, and shea butter boosts skin elasticity while adding even more moisture. It glides out of the tube easily, and I only have to use a small swipe to cover the entire area. A little goes a long way, and combined with the fullness of the tube, the product lasts a while before having to be replaced.

After having so much success using the Tree Hut Sugarlips Lip Butter to keep my pout soft and supple, I couldn’t resist snagging the brand’s Lip Scrub for the same low price. The yummy sweet mint-scented scrub contains equally hydrating ingredients like soothing Indian peppermint oil and jojoba seed oil to keep moisture from escaping. I use it in combination with the Lip Butter by massaging a small amount into my lips and letting it absorb deep into my skin.

Tree Hut Sugarlips Lip Scrub

Ulta

Shoppers also are showing some love for the Lip Butter by raving about it at Ulta. One reviewer said their “lips immediately feel hydrated” and continue to “even hours after the product has worn off.” Another review described it as “the most nourishing thing ever,” adding that they “wear it everywhere, every day.” And even shoppers with “chronically dry lips” confirmed that “it really works.”

At just $6 a tube for the Tree Lips Lip Butter and $6 for the Lip Scrub at Ulta, I’m going to keep stocking up on this savior and stash one in every bag I own.

