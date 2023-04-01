Beauty Skincare Body Care 75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky Shop the best-seller at Amazon. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 1, 2023 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle In treating dry, cracked skin, I always thought globbing on a thick moisturizer was the only solution. And while a hydrating body cream will always be a mainstay in my beauty regimen, I’ve since discovered an even more effective way to get rid of dull, alligator skin once and for all. The secret? Exfoliating. It may sound like a no-brainer, but exfoliation should be a usual practice in your body care routine, not just an occasional spa night treat, as there’s a high chance dead skin cells are preventing products from effectively penetrating your skin. In short: you’re not as smooth and hydrated as you can be. Luckily, there’s a simple solution; the best-selling Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub is now just $8 at Amazon, and it will take your skin to next-level softness. The customer-loved body scrub is made with real sugar to naturally exfoliate and polish your skin, shea butter to deeply moisturize, and a slew of rich oils including avocado, macadamia, primrose, and more for intense hydration and added radiance. Plus, the scrub’s standout ingredient, mango, contains both vitamin A and vitamin C, which help to smooth uneven texture and soften skin. For the best results, apply the scrub to damp or dry skin and buff it in circular motions before rinsing well. Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com More than 75,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sugar scrub a perfect rating, making it a top five best-seller and clear shopper favorite. One customer with sensitive skin said the product leaves them feeling “silky smooth,” while another said their skin feels “the best [it has] felt in years,” thanks to the scrub. The same person went on to say the $8 Tree Hut favorite is more effective than any pricey alternative they’ve tried. And, a different shopper with “strawberry legs” said the best-seller “works like magic.” These 14 Face Exfoliators Will Give Your Skin The Glow-Up It Deserves Not only does the product make users’ skin feel amazing, it also “smells like heaven,” according to one shopper. Along with its tropical mango scent, the scrub also has notes of peach and vanilla. And, as another reviewer pointed out, the fruit smell acts as a “stress reliever” and makes you feel “calm” and “clean inside out.” Give your dry skin a treat and shop the best-selling Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub on sale for $8 at Amazon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This $10 Nail Polish “Lasts Longer Than Gel,” According to Shoppers Who Can Go 8+ Days Without Chipping Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend