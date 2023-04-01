75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky

In treating dry, cracked skin, I always thought globbing on a thick moisturizer was the only solution. And while a hydrating body cream will always be a mainstay in my beauty regimen, I’ve since discovered an even more effective way to get rid of dull, alligator skin once and for all. The secret? Exfoliating. It may sound like a no-brainer, but exfoliation should be a usual practice in your body care routine, not just an occasional spa night treat, as there’s a high chance dead skin cells are preventing products from effectively penetrating your skin. In short: you’re not as smooth and hydrated as you can be. Luckily, there’s a simple solution; the best-selling Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub is now just $8 at Amazon, and it will take your skin to next-level softness.

The customer-loved body scrub is made with real sugar to naturally exfoliate and polish your skin, shea butter to deeply moisturize, and a slew of rich oils including avocado, macadamia, primrose, and more for intense hydration and added radiance. Plus, the scrub’s standout ingredient, mango, contains both vitamin A and vitamin C, which help to smooth uneven texture and soften skin. For the best results, apply the scrub to damp or dry skin and buff it in circular motions before rinsing well.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $11); amazon.com



More than 75,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sugar scrub a perfect rating, making it a top five best-seller and clear shopper favorite. One customer with sensitive skin said the product leaves them feeling “silky smooth,” while another said their skin feels “the best [it has] felt in years,” thanks to the scrub. The same person went on to say the $8 Tree Hut favorite is more effective than any pricey alternative they’ve tried. And, a different shopper with “strawberry legs” said the best-seller “works like magic.”

Not only does the product make users’ skin feel amazing, it also “smells like heaven,” according to one shopper. Along with its tropical mango scent, the scrub also has notes of peach and vanilla. And, as another reviewer pointed out, the fruit smell acts as a “stress reliever” and makes you feel “calm” and “clean inside out.”

Give your dry skin a treat and shop the best-selling Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub on sale for $8 at Amazon.

