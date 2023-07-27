Travis Kelce Just Revealed the Cute and Crafty Way He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at the Eras Tour

While heartbreaking celebrity splits seem to be all anyone can talk about right now (see: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, to name a few), Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is on a mission to put the “love” back in Lover. On this week’s episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the NFL tight end revealed the crafty way that he tried (and failed… but tried nonetheless!) to sneak his phone number to Taylor Swift during one of her stops on the Eras Tour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the footballer told his brother Jason Kelce when asked how he enjoyed the performance. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

getty

Although it’s become a tradition for Swifties to give each other homemade friendship bracelets throughout the Eras Tour (thanks to a line in her song, “You’re On Your Own Kid”), Kelce revealed that the bracelet he planned to gift had a fun and flirty extra detail.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there,” he explained, adding, “But I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

“Your number as in 87 or your phone number?” Jason teased before Travis quipped back, “You know which one.”

“She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t wanna meet me, so I took it personal,” the Chiefs star concluded.

Travis’s revealed interest in Swift, who’s currently single, comes just months after the singer ended her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn back in April. Weeks later, Taylor embarked on a whirlwind romance with the 1975’s Matty Healy before they called it quits in June.