Where to Buy Reese Witherspoon's Cutest-Ever Suitcase

If you follow Reese Witherspoon on Snapchat or Instagram, you've likely spent the last few days ogling her wanderlust-inducing girls' trip to Italy. Much to our delight, the actress has been documenting every step of the adventure, including the packing process. After uploading a pic of her gorgeous accessories, Witherspoon shared a snap of herself perched atop the cutest suitcase ever.

Phew All packed up and ready to go! Can ya guess where I'm headed ...#VacationHereICome A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 5, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT

The 1920s-inspired Correspondent Carryon from Steamline Luggage ($695; steamlineluggage.com) is the perfect shade of pink for the Legally Blonde star. Made with specialized high-density fiberboard and natural bonded leather, it's durable enough for a whirlwind romp through Europe, and glam enough to take straight from the plane to the streets of Venice.

Courtesy

The rosy hue is currently sold out online, but we're digging the mint green version just as much ($695; steamlineluggage.com).