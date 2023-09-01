We’re Prepping for Fall With These 8 Transitional Blouses That Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day

We’re straddling that line between summer and fall where when you leave the house a cool breeze makes you think, “We finally made it!” only to be hit with 80-degree temperatures when you head out for lunch. It’s more than just annoying, it’s a fashion roadblock. You’re ready to dive head-first into cozy season and break out your knitwear only to need a change of attire by mid-day. Which is where the transitional blouse comes in.

As the name suggests, this is what you wear when it’s not really summer but it’s also not quite fall. In essence, it’s a blouse that leans autumnal in color and style — and is one you’d want to layer with once it’s actually fall — but is lightweight enough to prevent you from melting during those last hot days. And ahead of Labor Day, Amazon has marked down a number of its best-selling tops that are perfect for this in-between time, and I found eight you can grab now that start at just $22.

Shewin’s long-sleeve blouse is my favorite of Amazon’s on-sale transitional tops. This piece is available in a number of fall-inspired floral prints and, despite being long-sleeved, is “fresh, light, airy,” according to shoppers. This is, in part, due to its fabrication, which one customer noted “allowed a nice air flow” as well as its loose, boho-style fit that was described as “flowy and flattering.” “[It’s] not overly baggy, just loose and comfortable,” wrote another person. And as for the look, shoppers are obsessed with the “the colors [that] are perfect for fall.”

Amazon

Another long-sleeve option I’m obsessing over is from Wiholl. This blouse features an eyelet design that, on a practical-level, makes it breathable, while from a fashion standpoint, gives it a darling look. The style is made even more feminine with the top’s the slightly-puffed shoulders and cinched wrists. And according to shoppers, this blouse is highly versatile. “[It] looks great with jeans or dress pants alike,” wrote one person, while another called it “an easy, cute outfit” that’s enough to wear to work.

Amazon

Stock up on tops that can help you finish out summer and transition into fall during Amazon’s Labor Day sale. Shop more of our favorites below.

Anrabess Batwing-Sleeve Top

Amazon

Wneedu Waffle-Knit Top

Amazon

SimpleFun V-Neck Short-Sleeve Top

Amazon

Zesica Knit Slim-Fit Top

Amazon

Beautife Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top

Amazon

Astylish Button-Down Top