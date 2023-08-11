I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These 6 Under-$45 Dresses I Can Style Into Fall

While it’s hard to believe, fall is right around the corner. Since the end of summer will be here before we know it, I’m using this time to soak up the sunshine and get a head start on my seasonal wardrobe refresh. As we near the awkward transitional period where no one really knows how to dress, I’m turning to Amazon to stock up on staples I can wear now — and well into fall. Of course, the retailer is chock-full of hidden gems at budget-friendly price points.

I shop on Amazon for a living, so I’m pretty good at narrowing down the finds that are actually worthy of a spot in your shopping cart. After scouring the retailer’s dizzying array of dress options, I found the six best styles to add to your year-round outfit rotation. Below, you’ll find minis and maxis for every occasion, all for less than $45 and on sale for up to 76 percent off.

Dresses Under $45:

The Drop Ilana Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress

Amazon

This chic style from Amazon’s influencer-loved brand, The Drop, is already on its way to my doorstep. The retailer’s in-house fashion brand is constantly releasing budget-friendly, on-trend clothes, shoes, and accessories, and the Ilana maxi dress is no exception. It has a relaxed, comfortable fit that makes for an effortless yet elevated silhouette. Plus, the piece is designed with a high neckline and statement hem for added style.

Though it has a sleeveless design and a breezy feel perfect for summer, the dress can easily be layered under a cardigan come fall. It’s available in 10 colors, including autumn-ready neutral tones and bold brights. Be sure to snag it while it’s still on sale, and browse through The Drop’s entire selection of transitional basics.

LookbookStore Button-Down Denim Dress

Amazon

It’s always a good time for denim (I don’t make the rules). So, regardless of the season, this LookbookStore Button-Down Denim Dress is bound to make a statement. It’s sold in 27 styles, including in a range of washes, colorways, and patterns, but I’m personally snagging a medium wash to pair with practically everything in my wardrobe. I plan to wear the tiered style with strappy sandals to close out summer, eventually switching to tights and boots as temperatures drop. As one shopper put it, the staple is “the perfect casual dress,” and it’s on sale for $37.

DKNY Sleeveless Tie Neck Pleated Dress

Amazon

One of Amazon’s best-kept secrets is its massive selection of designer pieces for less — aka this DKNY dress that’s up to 76 percent off. The now-$33 pick is a great find whether you’re styling it for the office or dressing it up for that special occasion on your calendar. It has an elegant feel thanks to the pleated design and statement neckline. One customer described the dress as “professional by day” yet easy to “convert with the right jewelry for a night on the town.” And, a second reviewer called the DKNY find “gorgeous” and “exactly as pictured.”

Be sure to snag your favorite styles before the summer ends, and head to Amazon to browse through the full selection of budget-friendly dresses.

Zesica Boho Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Casual Loose Maxi Dress

Amazon

Btfbm Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress