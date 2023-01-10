Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Sexy Leather Boots From a Brand That's Blowing Up in Hollywood

Some people think that the sexiness of an outfit depends on the amount of skin you’re showing. And while yes, this can sometimes be the case, I think that real sexiness lies in not showing too much. Oh, and slipping into a pair of red-hot, knee-high leather boots will certainly do the trick, too. Just take a look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest look, and you’ll see exactly what I mean.

A single 🔥 isn’t enough to describe Ross’ recent ensemble, which she shared with her 11 million Instagram followers on January 9. It’s one of the looks she wore while making her rounds to celebrate the launch of her beauty brand’s latest innovation, the Pattern Blow Dryer, and it’s a fitting one given that, well, it’s a hot look to complement the launch of the aforementioned hot tool. Brilliant, Ross!

The actress and beauty mogul’s red leather boots, which she put on full display on her Instagram post, are from Larroudé, a footwear brand that should absolutely be on your radar. Her particular pair is from an exclusive — and ultra-sexy — collaboration that was created with jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, who’s known for those luxe gold hoops that just about every celebrity owns. And to no surprise, this iconic collab is selling out quickly, so if you want a pair, you better get them now.

The Larroudé x Jennifer Fisher boots, made from a super-soft leather, feature a 3.8-inch stiletto heel (hot!), a memory foam insole (comfy and hot!), and a pull-on design that’s so easy to slip into (also hot!). Of course, the bright red color is also worth mentioning, as is the sexy, slouchy knee-high silhouette that pairs well with dresses, over jeans, or on their own. Hey, the no-pants trend is still very much a thing.

Ross paired her Larroudé x Jennifer Fisher boots, which are still available in a few colors and sizes, with a black-and-white patterned Christopher John Rogers set, plus bright-red lips, courtesy of Mac’s fan-favorite Ruby Woo lipstick, that perfectly coordinated with her crimson boots. Well done, Ross! Who knew that shoe-lip coordination could be so impactful, but alas, I’ll be doing the same tomorrow.

Larroudé’s shoes have been spotted on a handful of celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, Dakota Johnson, Lizzo, and Kate Hudson, making it one of the hottest shoe brands of the moment. Shop some more sexy knee-high boots courtesy of the brand that’s set to break the internet below.

