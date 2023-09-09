Tracee Ellis Ross Just Wore the Edgiest Version of 2023's "It" Shoe

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on September 9, 2023

If there’s one thing this year has revealed about fashion, it’s that sneakers don’t have to be your default comfy shoe. For so long, I compromised either comfort or style — sneakers made me feel frumpy in the name of being able to walk, while heels left my feet covered in blisters. But then celebrities clued me into their best-kept footwear secret — a middle ground between looking good and feeling good. Enter: Mary Janes.

The darling style has been everywhere this year, with Gen Z even giving their stamp of approval to the shoes that have been a staple in Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Holmes’ wardrobes. And personally, I’m obsessed because this year’s ‘It’ shoe is beyond versatile — as further proven by Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore a pair to see Beyoncé in Los Angeles.

When I think of Mary Janes, I typically envision a cutesy shoe, but Ross made me rethink that when she wore the edgiest version of the trending style. Her black flats were Renaissance-ready, covered in silver studs and finished with a gleaming buckle. Where before I loved how the feminine flats could make even a pair of jeans more romantic, I’m now all-in on them being my new going-out shoes, too. As Ross showed, they can make any look feel effortlessly cool and elevated, so I found 10 similar styles you can grab today starting at $60.

Shop Embellished Mary Janes:

Sam Edelman’s Michaela Gem Mary Janes are a dead-ringer for Ross’. This style’s black base is fully covered in silver gems, including across the strap that’s secured with a silver buckle. These feature the smallest heel — less than half an inch — as well as a foam footbed for added comfort.

Sam Edelman Michaela Gem Mary Jane Flats

Zappos Sam Edelman Michaela Gem

Zappos

If you’re wanting something that’s still edgy but a little more subtle, Free People’s Mystic Mary Jane Flats are a must. These are a favorite of shoppers and editors, with InStyle’s senior commerce editor telling me that “they easily add an edge to any outfit,” while “effortlessly” making even the most basic looks feel “put-together.” She explained that when Mary Janes started trending, she grabbed these because “they were unique and stood out from the crowd,” and has since fallen in love with their comfort. Shoppers agree, writing that the shoes are “comfortable, trendy, [and] truly look good with everything.”

Free People Mystic Mary Jane Flats

Free People Mystic Mary Jane Flats

And if you’re looking to combine Ross’ look with this year’s other biggest shoe trend (metallics, anyone?) consider By Anthropologie’s Studded Mary Janes in silver. In addition to the ‘In’ hue, you can also grab these in nude and black, though sizes are limited in both. This pair, unlike the other options on the list, features a double strap across the top of the foot, adding another unique element to an already eye-catching shoe. Plus, shoppers rave that they’re “so cute” and “comfy.”

Anthropologie Studded Mary Jane Flats

Anthropologie Studded Mary Jane Flats

Anthropologie

Ross gave a masterclass in making my favorite daytime shoes night-ready. Shop more edgy Mary Janes inspired by her concert ‘fit, below.

YDN Square-Toe Mary Jane Flats

Amazon YDN Women Stylish Square Toe Mary Jane Shoes Rhinestone

Amazon

Katy Perry the Evie Studded Mary Jane Flats

Nordstrom Katy Perry The Evie Studded Mary Jane (Women)

Nordstrom

Circus NY Zuri Jewel Mary Jane Flats

Zappos Circus NY by Sam Edelman Zuri Jewel

Zappos

Steve Madden Vinetta Rhinestone Mary Jane Flats

Steve Madden VINETTA RHINESTONES

Steve Madden 

Zara Slingback Studded Mary Janes

Zara SLINGBACK STUDDED LOW HEEL SHOES

Zara

