Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend

And we found a similar style for just $33 on Amazon.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Published on April 14, 2023 @ 11:30PM

Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Photo:

Getty Images

The uptick in warm weather has me wishing I were on the beach, sipping a fruity drink — and it doesn’t help that Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross has spent the week indulging in warm weather activities; I'll be the first to admit, I'm jealous. In a recent Instagram post, Ross posed for a handful of pictures in which she was photo-bombed by palm trees, but the internet particularly lost it over her cheeky cheetah swimsuit selfie shots. The Girlfriends actress looked so good in the trending two-piece, I had to do my due diligence and scrub every shopping source for the next best thing.

With great delight, I stumbled upon Tempt Me's Two-Piece Bikini Bathing Suit, an exact replica of Ross's feline-printed suit. The swim set comes in a whopping 45 color options, with an inclusive size range of XXS to 22 plus. The quick-drying spandex blend swimsuit features a halter top with adjustable neck and back straps, plus removable padding to customize the swimsuit to your support needs. The bottoms also feature adjustable ties at the sides for a comfortable fit and offer a full-coverage behind. 

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Halter Padded Top

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

The Pattern founder isn’t the only one wearing the pattern right now: Zendaya wore an animal-print suit and knee-high boots, while Anne Hathaway also went head-to-toe in cheetah with a mini spaghetti-strap dress, sequin tights, and matching pumps. The trend is making major sweeps across fashion, so it only makes sense that celebs are pulling it for their breakout swimsuits of the season.

Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers are also on board, giving this bikini style a five-star rating. One shopper said this was the “best bikini ever” and that it was “super adjustable and flattering.” Another added that the "top padding and inner lining [offered] perfect [coverage]," while a 36DD-cup shopper said the adjustable top and bottoms made the "super flattering” swimsuit "fit like a dream." A final shopper said this bikini is "flattering and well-made," noting that the full-coverage bottoms prevent them from constantly having to readjust.

Get Tracee Ellis Ross-worthy selfies in Tempt Me's Two-Piece Bikini, available for $33 on Amazon.

