There’s Now a Pore-Blurring Moisturizer Version of My Favorite Hailey Bieber-Used Face Mist

I may or may not have manifested this.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on June 25, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Tower 28 SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream
Tower 28 Beauty.

I am a cynical person, and as such I don’t really believe in manifesting, but something uncanny has happened. My dream product — a moisturizer version of Tower28’s beloved SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray — was just created and released into the world this week. 

I’d like to chalk up the release to the supreme power of my brain, but the reality is the new moisturizer is a natural next step considering the success and fanfare surrounding both the brand’s SOS Spray and SOS Serum. I mean, Hailey Bieber herself is a fan, and it was deemed the best toner overall by InStyle’s testing team. I had sky-high expectations for the SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream, and thankfully I wasn’t let down. 

The three chief ingredients here are four types of hyaluronic acid, allantoin, and ceramides. What you’re getting is intense hydration, plumper skin, long-lasting moisture, a repaired and strengthened skin barrier, and a reduction in redness and other irritation or inflammation. 

Tower28 SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream

Tower28

Shop now: $24; tower28beauty.com, credobeauty.com, and sephora.com

There’s a lot to like about this moisturizer. This entire line is sensitive skin safe to the point that it has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. I usually find barrier creams too thick and congesting for my skin, but that’s is not the case here. I’d describe the texture it as light and airy — in fact, it’s practically fluffy. 

Additionally, it evens out the texture of my skin and blurs pores so my makeup just goes on so much better. I feel like there’s a thin barrier between my skin and my makeup which prevents my pores from swallowing foundation and breaking out. When I use SOS Barrier Recovery Cream, my makeup always looks smoother and poreless. But the (almost) best part? The price! At just $28, I find this product to be very similar to my current go-to moisturizer but at a quarter of the cost. 

Using this in the mornings and reaching for my SOS Spray throughout the day is a comforting idea in the world of harsh active ingredients and my sensitive, breakout-prone skin. Head to Tower28, Credo, or Sephora to shop the new SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream. (And check out the SOS Spray if you haven’t already.)

Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Tower28

Shop now: $28; tower28beauty.com

