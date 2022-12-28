The 2-in-1 Beauty Product Behind Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Pout Is an Indispensable Part of My Routine

It doubles as an eyeliner.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on December 28, 2022

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Despite my quotidian commitment to a full face of makeup, lip liner often falls by the wayside. It’s not until I notice one rolling around in a drawer — or see one in the hands of Hailey Bieber on TikTok — that I remember how fantastically enhancing lip liner can be. 

Bieber rekindled my love for the product category via the Tower28 Oneliner Multi-Liner, which she used in the aforementioned video as part of her birthday beauty look. As its name suggests, the multiliner has multiple use cases: In addition to a lipliner, it’s also an eyeliner, made possible because it’s formulated for sensitive skin, so it’s gentle enough to use on the delicate area around the eyes — and virtually anywhere else. 

The MultiLiner comes in three shades, though Bieber’s choice, ‘draw me,’ is a rich, chocolatey brown. When she first lined her lips on camera, the contrast imparted a ‘90s supermodel vibe. Shortly thereafter, she blended the liner with a few pats of her finger, diffusing the product into a flattering, lip-sculpting finish. As a final touch, she added a beigey pink lipstick over top.

I’ve since attempted to recreate this lip look — and with relative ease, thanks to the Tower28 liner. In addition to imparting a flattering structure and definition to my lips, the hue melds beautifully with a vast array of lipstick shades. It works on its own, too, either as a distinct ‘90s liner look or filled into the entirety of the lip and blended with a few swipes, à la Bieber’s technique. On busy mornings, it’s become my go-to one-and-done makeup product for eyes and lips: A quick swipe on either eye and around the lips creates a put together, monochromatic makeup look. I’m entirely enamored.

The formula is just the right amount of creamy; it glides onto lips (and lids) sans skipping or tugging, while imparting rich pigment and hydration thanks to shea butter and marula. Despite its smooth application, it’s budge-proof once applied — and totally kiss-proof, in my experience.

Ultimately, this supermodel-approved, multi-use liner is a mainstay in my makeup collection. It sits front and center on my vanity — certainly not rolling around, forgotten, in a drawer. Try the lip-sculpting, eye-enhancing Multi-Liner, and you’ll likely feel the same.

