Shoppers “Don’t Need Concealer” Thanks to This Skin Tint That Gives Me With a Lit-From-Within Glow

If you’re acne-prone like me, buying complexion products can become a vicious cycle. You break out, so you panic-buy foundation to cover up your chin zits, but then the foundation makes you break out more, so you have to… buy more foundation. Lather (with a sulfate-free face wash, of course), rinse, repeat, until you’ve spent untold hours hunched over your phone, going through a review rabbit hole, seeing the little one-star reviews in your eyelids when you try to go to sleep.

I was so frustrated by the makeup industry that I often chose to go foundation-free, which also would tank my confidence. Then at Sephora, I saw a cheerful purple bottle of Tower28’s Sunny Days Tinted Sunscreen, and I instantly fell in love. It’s the only tinted moisturizer with SPF that doesn’t break me out and gives a lit-from-within glow.

Tower28 is truly the “It” girl of the beauty industry right now, releasing products that go beyond delightful packaging to deliver efficacious makeup that’s friendly to sensitive skin. The brand’s lineup is full of hits, no skips, from its viral soothing skin spray to a lip liner used by Hailey Bieber to a non-irritating and super effective mascara. I was pleased to see ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide, a sensitive skin-friendly mineral sunscreen, prickly pear, a reparative and skin-softening fruit, and calming aloe vera in its tinted moisturizer. Plus, it’s free of alcohol, fragrance, animal products, and gluten, and even has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance.

To apply, I just squeeze out some product onto the back of my hand and apply it with my fingers, which is perfect for my low maintenance makeup routine. It gives me an even complexion and a lit-from-within glow, covering up any imperfections while still feeling like my natural skin. When I first started trying tinted moisturizers and sunscreens, there were usually one or two shades, and they somehow both looked orange on me. In total contrast, I loved Tower28’s wide shade range, which includes 14 options, and couldn’t believe the product matched my cool undertones so well.

It’s no surprise that this product has tons of positive buzz online. Reviewers on the brand’s website say it gives them a “your skin, but better vibe” and that there’s no “strange gray or white cast.” Shoppers also love that the product is buildable, and that just two layers is enough to cover redness and scars — so much so that they “don’t even need concealer.” “It evens out my skin tone without being too heavy or drying. The finish is dewy fresh, which is great for my middle-aged skin,” one person wrote. One reviewer even wanted to give it ten stars, and I totally agree with them.

Tower 28’s Sunny Days Tinted Sunscreen the perfect dose of confidence in a bottle — grab yours for $32.

