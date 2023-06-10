69-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their “Pores Seem to Vanish” After Applying This Now-$10 Makeup Primer

It's popular on Amazon for a reason.

Published on June 10, 2023

If you struggle with getting your base makeup to go on evenly, you may want to apply a primer underneath. This first step helps “smooth out the skin and fill in any lines or dry spots” before you add on concealer or foundation, makeup artist Brittany Lo previously told InStyle. Unsurprisingly, Amazon shoppers have found a makeup primer they love, and it just so happens to be on sale. Right now, you can get the Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer for just $10, half-off its original price. 

Not only does the lightweight formula act as a velvety canvas for your makeup, but it’s actually good for your skin, too. It’s made from nourishing ingredients, including collagen to hydrate and plump the skin, along with green tea leaf extract to soothe inflammation and reduce oil production. The brand recommends applying a thin layer of the primer across your face as the last step in your skincare routine before starting your makeup look. 

More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the primer a five-star rating, and nearly 1,500 of them left glowing reviews. One 69-year-old shopper said their “pores seem to vanish” after applying this primer, while another mature reviewer said the product “really improves the look of [their] 64-year-old skin.” Plus, a 60-year-old buyer said their “makeup has never looked better” since adding the Touch in Sol primer to their routine. They went on to say that the product “smooths out” their fine lines and “prevents foundation from sinking into [their] pores.” 

Younger shoppers are fans of the primer, too. A shopper in their 40s called the product a “real-life filter” for their skin, since it makes their “concealer stay on better and longer.” Plus, another shopper, who has a “whole drawer” full of primers, said the Touch in Sol option is the “best poreless primer out there.” A third reviewer agreed, saying they’ve tried “a number of primers for [their] combination and acne-prone skin,” but this is the only one that “doesn’t clog [their] pores or irritate [their] skin.” 

Especially with the hottest days of the year right around the corner, now is the time to add a pore-erasing, oil-controlling makeup primer to your routine. Grab the Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer while it’s on sale for $10 at Amazon. 

