Tory Burch Secretly Just Slashed Up to 50% Off 200 Styles, and These are the 10 We’re Buying ASAP

Everything from bags to shoes is on sale.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 25, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tory Burch Just Added 200+ New Sale Styles Up to 50% Off â Here are the 10 Best Ones
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s Christmas day and Tory Burch has one more gift to give: an up to 50 percent off discount on over 200 new styles. Everything from handbags and shoes to accessories and clothing is marked down, and we’re filling up our carts.

One of Tory’s top picks is this Limited-Edition Shoulder Bag. Retailing at $349 (down from its original $498 price tag), the bag takes after the now-$229 Robinson Color-Block Convertible bag, inspired by Tory’s parents, Buddy and Reva Robinson. The couple loved to travel, and therefore required do-it-all pieces designed for versatility. This bag is just that; you can remove the top handle and replace it with a chain strap for additional carrying options, and the interior features a plethora of pockets to hold all of your essentials. And don’t worry about ruining the leather — it’s durable and scratch-resistant. 

Limited Edition Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch

Shop now: $349 (Originally $498); toryburch.com


Another fan-favorite product is the Tory Burch Polo Sweater Dress. Available in oxblood and black, it’s the comfortable yet dressy piece everyone needs in their closet with a midi-length and A-line silhouette that adheres to gorgeous movement. Ribbing along the waistband and sleeves create shape, while a large collar rolls over the shoulders. 

Polo Sweater Dress in Oxblood

Tory Burch

Shop now: $349 (Originally $698); toryburch.com

We can’t talk about a Tory Burch sale without flagging one of our favorite tennis shoes of all time: the iconic Hank Sneaker. A nylon and suede upper features a vintage-inspired design with graphic stripes and lines keep the overall look clean and versatile, while the tongue features a flash of the brand's iconic logo, as does a pull tab on the back. At the front of the shoe, the almond toe is sleek and streamlined, connecting to a rubberized sole that continues up the heel.

Hank Sneaker in Snow White

Tory Burch

Shop now: $159 (Originally $238); toryburch.com 

Those aren’t our only favorite on-sale Tory Burch selections — there are way more to choose from. Discover our top 10 picks below, and don’t forget to check out the entire sale section, here.

Top 10 On-Sale Tory Burch Picks

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kaia Gerber
This Kaia Gerber-Approved Skincare Brand Just Launched a Post-Holiday Sale With 25% Off Sitewide
Alo Body Oil
Shoppers Say Their Skin Is “So Soft” Thanks to This “Magic” Body Oil From a Kendall Jenner-Approved Brand
primers were trending in 2022, instyle readers were obsessed
InStyle Readers Could Not Get Enough of These 5 Age-Defying, Hydrating Primers in 2022
Related Articles
NuFace CPC - This Editor-Loved Skincare Brand Is Having a Last-Chance Sale on Its Popular Face-Sculpting Devices
It's Your Last Chance to Save Big on Face-Sculpting Devices From an Editor-Loved Brand
Peace Out Sale 1
The Depuffing Eye Treatment InStyle Editors Swear by Is Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale
new years eve outfits by zodiac sign
The Best New Year's Eve Outfit to Wear This Year, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Shoppers Say This Nordstrom-Famous Bra âLives Up to the Hypeâ and Flatters All Figures â and Itâs Up to 40% Off
Shoppers With Cup Sizes From B to G Say This Bra Is “Sexy and Comfortable” — and It’s 40% Off
TikTok Holiday Outfit Ideas
We Asked 7 Fashion TikTokers For Their Best Holiday Outfit Ideas
cerave skincare
The Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Line That Went Viral on TikTok Is 20% Off in Ulta's Holiday Sale
Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefits Cosmetics
This Top-Rated Mascara Has Been My Go-To for 7 Years, and I’m Stocking Up While It’s 50% Off
Taylor Swift and I Both Swear By This Cozy Cashmere Polo, and It's 50% Off Right Now
Taylor Swift and I Both Have This Cozy Cashmere Sweater — and It’s 50% Percent Off Right Now
M. Gemi
Hollywood Loves This Italian Shoe Brand, and Its Ultra-Comfy Boots Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year
Sarah Jessica Parker Fendi Fashion Show NYFW
Sarah Jessica Parker Modeled All Her Fendi Baguettes at Once
Everything a Former Employee Is Buying From Madewellâs Sitewide Sale
Madewell Is Having a Blowout Pre-Holiday Sale, and This Is Everything a Former Employee Is Buying
These Are My TK Favorite J.Crew Buys of All Time â and They're Guaranteed to Arrive Before the Holiday
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These are My Favorite J.Crew Pieces That’ll Arrive Before the Holidays
These Are Some of the Best Cashmere Prices Weâve Seen All Year, With TK Must-Have Pieces Under $100
This Customer-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Having a Major Holiday Sale, and Prices Start at Just $48
Kate Middletonâs Christmas Card Outfit Includes the Classic White Sneakers Available for $36 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Loves These White Sneakers So Much, She Even Wore Them in the Royal Family Christmas Card
Just in Time for the New Year, Shop the Jennifer Aniston-Loved Activewear Brand Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
The Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Is Now Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom
New Years Eve
8 Colors to Wear On New Year's Eve to Manifest Your Best 2023