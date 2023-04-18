Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles

Here are the 10 spring fashion essentials I’m buying.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tory Burch Is Having a Blowout Sale, With Up to 50% Off Trending Spring Fashion
Photo:

Instagram @katespade/ InStyle

When Tory Burch launches a sale, I stop what I’m doing and shop. In recent years, the brand has become a big name within the celebrity circuit, worn by everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kate Middleton to Sydney Sweeney, but it’s also known for going big with its seasonal sales. And the discounts this spring prove to be no different, with up to 52 percent off some of Tory Burch’s best-selling apparel, bags, and shoes.

The classic American brand is ready to give your spring wardrobe a refresh for less, with major discounts on timeless styles. The sale runs now through April 25, but given the steep discounts and designer’s popularity, we figure these items probably won’t last for long. So to give you a head start, we sorted through all of the on-sale styles to find the top 10 must-have items for this season, including trending shoes, a celebrity-worn bag, and denim you’ll wear for years. 

Prep for summer (and its accompanying pool season) by grabbing these on-sale slides that feature the brand’s iconic double T logo across the top of the foot. These are designed for easy, everyday wear with a cushiony foam insole that shoppers say makes these “super comfortable.” But in addition to feeling good, many love how these slides look, with one explaining that they can “be worn casually or professionally with the appropriately paired outfit.” Dare we call them summer’s most versatile shoe?

Tory Burch DOUBLE T SPORT SLIDE

Tory Burch

Shop now: $129 (Originally $198); toryburch.com

When it comes to spring’s hottest styles, there are few trends more popular than metallic shoes, which we’ve seen on everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes. So, why not try out the trending look while it’s on sale at Tory Burch? Right now, the brand’s foldable, silver Minnie Travel Ballets are on sale for just $149. Shoppers are obsessed with how “soft and flexible” these shoes are, noting that the silver tone can be dressed up and down when “worn with jeans, slacks, dresses, or shorts.”

Tory Burch MINNIE TRAVEL BALLET

Tory Burch

Shop now: $149 (Originally $228); toryburch.com

Allison Williams’ head-to-toe Tory Burch ensemble may not have broke the internet, but it broke my internet. The actress paired the brand’s luxurious wool coat with a dress that was somehow both sporty and elegant,  plus the now on-sale Lee Radziwill Cateye bag that put a twist on a classic style with retro-inspired, geometric silhouette and hand-painted edges.  Inside are three small pockets for cards, keys, and essentials, while outside, you’ll find two straps — the long, crossbody being removable — and lock-and-key hardware.

Tory Burch LEE RADZIWILL CAT EYE BAG

Tory Burch

Shop now: $599 (Originally $798); toryburch.com

The steepest discount of the sale is on the brand’s High-Rise Straight Jeans, which are now 52 percent off. These are crafted out of 100 percent cotton, which is designed to stretch where you need it most over time. Shoppers describe this light-wash style as “perfect,” with one even noting that they’re “worth full price” for their flattering fit and length. And another said they loved the jeans so much, they wanted to wear them out of the store.

Tory BurchHIGH-RISE STRAIGHT JEAN

Tory Burch

Shop now: $159 (Originally $328); toryburch.com

Sizes are known to go quickly during Tory Burch’s rare blowout sales, so grab your favorites before they’re gone.

Tory Burch RUFFLE TOP DRESS

Tory Burch

Shop now: $299 (Originally $498); toryburch.com

Tory Burch GOOD LUCK TRAINER

Tory Burch

Shop now: $169 (Originally $278); toryburch.com

Tory Burch DENIM BARN JACKET

Tory Burch

Shop now: $299 (Originally $598); toryburch.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Pillowtalk Megan Markle Amal Clooney Sephora Sale
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Wear My Favorite Universally Flattering Lipstick — and It’s on Rare Sale
Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Related Articles
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazonâs Best-Selling Cardigan Is âLightweightâ and "Flattering,â Shoppers Say â and Prices Start at $18
Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
SJP Reformation Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals for Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Spring Editor's Shoe Picks
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Spring 2023 Shoe Trends I'm Adding to My Closet
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say
My Favorite Green Color Trend Made Me Rethink Black
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon