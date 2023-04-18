Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles

When Tory Burch launches a sale, I stop what I’m doing and shop. In recent years, the brand has become a big name within the celebrity circuit, worn by everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kate Middleton to Sydney Sweeney, but it’s also known for going big with its seasonal sales. And the discounts this spring prove to be no different, with up to 52 percent off some of Tory Burch’s best-selling apparel, bags, and shoes.

The classic American brand is ready to give your spring wardrobe a refresh for less, with major discounts on timeless styles. The sale runs now through April 25, but given the steep discounts and designer’s popularity, we figure these items probably won’t last for long. So to give you a head start, we sorted through all of the on-sale styles to find the top 10 must-have items for this season, including trending shoes, a celebrity-worn bag, and denim you’ll wear for years.

Prep for summer (and its accompanying pool season) by grabbing these on-sale slides that feature the brand’s iconic double T logo across the top of the foot. These are designed for easy, everyday wear with a cushiony foam insole that shoppers say makes these “super comfortable.” But in addition to feeling good, many love how these slides look, with one explaining that they can “be worn casually or professionally with the appropriately paired outfit.” Dare we call them summer’s most versatile shoe?

Tory Burch

Shop now: $129 (Originally $198); toryburch.com

When it comes to spring’s hottest styles, there are few trends more popular than metallic shoes, which we’ve seen on everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes. So, why not try out the trending look while it’s on sale at Tory Burch? Right now, the brand’s foldable, silver Minnie Travel Ballets are on sale for just $149. Shoppers are obsessed with how “soft and flexible” these shoes are, noting that the silver tone can be dressed up and down when “worn with jeans, slacks, dresses, or shorts.”

Tory Burch

Shop now: $149 (Originally $228); toryburch.com

Allison Williams’ head-to-toe Tory Burch ensemble may not have broke the internet, but it broke my internet. The actress paired the brand’s luxurious wool coat with a dress that was somehow both sporty and elegant, plus the now on-sale Lee Radziwill Cateye bag that put a twist on a classic style with retro-inspired, geometric silhouette and hand-painted edges. Inside are three small pockets for cards, keys, and essentials, while outside, you’ll find two straps — the long, crossbody being removable — and lock-and-key hardware.

Tory Burch

Shop now: $599 (Originally $798); toryburch.com

The steepest discount of the sale is on the brand’s High-Rise Straight Jeans, which are now 52 percent off. These are crafted out of 100 percent cotton, which is designed to stretch where you need it most over time. Shoppers describe this light-wash style as “perfect,” with one even noting that they’re “worth full price” for their flattering fit and length. And another said they loved the jeans so much, they wanted to wear them out of the store.

Tory Burch

Shop now: $159 (Originally $328); toryburch.com

Sizes are known to go quickly during Tory Burch’s rare blowout sales, so grab your favorites before they’re gone.

Tory Burch

Shop now: $299 (Originally $498); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Shop now: $169 (Originally $278); toryburch.com

Tory Burch

Shop now: $299 (Originally $598); toryburch.com