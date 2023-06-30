Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Has Double Discounts on 400+ Summer-Ready Sale Items — These Are the 10 Best

There’s something so iconic about Tory Burch: everyone from your mom to celebs love the brand. (Hey, if it’s good enough for Kate Middleton, it’s good enough for me.) The designer has made her way into fashion hearts with playful, fun, and classic American designs with a twist, ranging from chic classics to preppy athleisure — there’s really no style Tory Burch can’t cleverly interpret.

Tory Burch’s semi-annual sale happens twice a year and is legendary, IMO, thanks to the major discounts on items you’ll have in your closet for years. Fans can get classic Tory Burch pieces on sale now with an additional 25 percent off taken at checkout — no code needed. That means that some items, such as the chic and comfortable Eleanor Slide, are going for more than 50 percent off. Act fast, though, as popular items like the brand’s iconic Miller sandals and Bubble Jelly Slides are selling out quickly in many colors and sizes.

If you’re itching to get shopping, here are a few of the hottest Tory Burch deals to peek at:

Slides are so practical in the summertime, and there’s no better way to elevate a functional shoe than to do it in a pretty metallic. Metallic shoes are on the rise this summer thanks to a slew of celebs like Martha Stewart, Amal Clooney, and Kelly Ripa, and they’re a perfect pairing for summer brights, white,s and pastels. The Eleanor Slides feature a Tory Burch brass hardware logo and are made of leather, a perfect combo of comfort and cool. If you’re more of a heels gal (more power to you), you can also grab the Eleanor Heel Sandals that have similar hardware and a 2.17-inch heel.

Sydney Sweeney — who is a Tory Burch ambassador — has been spotted wearing the brand’s T Monogram Good Luck Trainers a handful of times. A few colors of the stylish kicks are discounted for as low as $150, including the light beige/new cream colorway, which is the perfect summer neutral combo. This sneaker doesn’t just look good — it also is a symbol of good luck, as the name implies. Embedded in each midsole is a wishbone, which doubles as extra support for this supremely comfy and cute shoe.

This bright, colorblock bag will put you in a vacation state of mind, even if you’re only taking it to and from yoga class. Clean lines and eye-popping contrast make the bag stand out, and its dual purpose as either a crossbody or petite wrist bag is also appealing. Italian pebbled leather gives the bag its richness and its strength; it’s like the Mary Poppins of ‘It’ girl bags, able to fit way more than you think into such a compact space. A hanging charm logo and embossed Tory Burch name give it a hint of quiet luxury.

Whether as a shield against office air conditioning or a little purposeful flair for chilly beach nights, this logo sweater is a quintessential summer layering piece. Made from 100 percent merino wool, it features a heart-shaped play on the Tory Burch logo. It has an oversized fit with drop shoulders to make it perfectly slouchy. Throw it over your shoulders with jeans and a white T-shirt and you’ve got an easy, all-American summer look — it’s something Tory is probably wearing herself this summer.

