Bags get all the attention. It’s always “my significant other bought me this Prada bag” (although if you have a partner like this then please, teach me your ways) and never “look at this gorgeous, functional wallet my person got me”. Sure, bags see the light of day much more than a coin purse, but which of these actually gets more use? Which one holds all your valuables together and comes with you wherever you go? You don’t switch out wallets like you do bags, so I ask you this final question: which requires more thought, more care, and more consideration to gift an important person? That’s right, it’s the wallet.

When picking a wallet, keep in mind that it should stand the test of time — not too trendy that you’ll get sick of it with a timeless appeal that's perfectly functional. Nowadays, almost all our money is digital, too, so we actually think a cardholder might be more useful. The quilted flap card case by Tory Burch is all of that.