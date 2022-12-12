Shopping Gift Guides If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo Tory Burch Quilted Flap Card Case, our best overall card holder, is practical yet stylish, making it the perfect gift. By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle, where she's constantly either shopping, testing products, or writing about the first two. Her career began in 2019, writing for Cosmopolitan, Oprah Daily, and Coveteur. Her experience has always been in shopping content and always knows where the most stylish pieces can be found. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 @ 09:06AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tory Burch Bags get all the attention. It’s always “my significant other bought me this Prada bag” (although if you have a partner like this then please, teach me your ways) and never “look at this gorgeous, functional wallet my person got me”. Sure, bags see the light of day much more than a coin purse, but which of these actually gets more use? Which one holds all your valuables together and comes with you wherever you go? You don’t switch out wallets like you do bags, so I ask you this final question: which requires more thought, more care, and more consideration to gift an important person? That’s right, it’s the wallet. When picking a wallet, keep in mind that it should stand the test of time — not too trendy that you’ll get sick of it with a timeless appeal that's perfectly functional. Nowadays, almost all our money is digital, too, so we actually think a cardholder might be more useful. The quilted flap card case by Tory Burch is all of that. Tory Burch Kira Quilted Flap Card Case Tory Burch View On Toryburch.com View On Zappos Price at time of publish: $148Shipping: Free ShippingReturns: Returns after 30 Days of order This gorgeous wallet, which by the way, also won the best overall spot in our 2022 Best Credit Card Holders article, beat its competitors from Acne Studios to Bottega Venetta for its practicality and timeless beauty. It can fit over 10 credit cards through its interior and exterior card slots, while still leaving you enough space to squeeze in some cash. Yes, this does make it slightly thicker than your average card holder, but it does not sacrifice its lightweight characteristic for it. It measures 3 inches high and 4.6 inches wide, making it easy to fit into even the tiniest bags. But all of these great features only come second to how stunning this piece is. The quilted design made with luxurious leather will retain its quality and beauty for years to come. Whether you go for the black or the beige option, you’re never going to get tired of the look of this handy little wallet. It’s very likely that your person hasn’t invested in a quality wallet in a long time, what with all the other shiny things grabbing their attention. Let this be the holiday where you surprise them with a gift that’s not only beautiful but thoughtful and useful as well. You'll thank me when you see their faces light up upon unboxing it. What Is Gift of The Day You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for. The Internet’s Favorite Honey Infused Face Oil Is At The Top of Your Friend’s Wishlist