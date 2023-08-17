Tory Burch’s Most Elusive Sale of the Year Just Dropped, and It Includes $349 Off an Ultra-Chic Bag

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on August 17, 2023

Tory Burch Private Sale
There are few things that make the sting of summer ending a little less painful. One of them is knowing that it’s sale season — my favorite time of the year! The contrast of feelings is funny, really: the sadness of the best time of year coming to an end mixed with the excitement of those end-of-summer discounts dropping. But, as we know, if there’s something we’re mourning in life, it’s always best to have something else you can look forward to. In my case, that’s Tory Burch’s Private Sale, one of the best sales on the internet right now.

If you’re not familiar with Tory Burch’s Private Sale, there are a few things to know. First and foremost, it’s the best shopping event of the year (I stand by that statement, firmly); secondly, it only comes around twice a year, making it a highly exclusive — and highly elusive — sale that you simply don’t want to miss out on. If you do, you’ll be mad at yourself and will have to wait at least six months until the next one comes around. And last but certainly not least, while “private” is in the name, it’s for everyone to access — all you have to do to enter the secret page is provide your email, and you’ll be (virtually) taken to sale heaven. 

Best Tory Burch Private Sale Deals 

As you’d expect of Tory Burch, so much is on sale — and not just a little bit on sale. The markdowns are pretty high — up to 60 percent off, including an extra 10 percent off at checkout — which means you can find a chic designer bag for as much as $349 off (!!!). Clothing is just as extensively discounted, including shoes, aka my personal favorite as a shoe-obsessed shopping editor who simply cannot have too many pairs, even if my shoe closet is saying no.

Suede Lampshade Bag

Tory Burch SUEDE LAMPSHADE BAG

Tory Burch

Whether you’re looking for a bag, like this stunning magenta Lampshade Bag that’s a work of art, or these adorable flower-embellished ballet flats that are totally on-trend with the rosette craze we’ve been seeing everywhere, you’ll find it all this jam-packed Tory Burch sale.

Flower Ballet Flat

Tory Burch FLOWER BALLET FLAT

Tory Burch

While I want to say sorry for what’s about to happen to your bank account, I’m going to say you’re welcome for what's about to happen to your wardrobe, instead: a major glow up! I’m currently eyeing this easy-to-carry tote bag in the punchiest green, these Western boots because, so cool, and these heeled loafers, which I plan on wearing with pleated skirts now and baggy trousers (and socks) come fall and winter. 

Ready to get your hands on Tory Burch’s super-sale selection? Shop more deals below, and head to the official sale storefront to see the plethora of options. Oh, you only have until August 21 to take advantage of these deals, so better act now than later.

Western Mid Boot

Tory Burch WESTERN MID BOOT

Tory Burch 

Polo Sweater Dress

Tory Burch POLO SWEATER DRESS

Tory Burch

Ella Tote Bag

Tory Burch ELLA TOTE BAG

Tory Burch

Carol's Daughter hair oil
The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon
Bobbi Brown Root Cover Up Stick
Bobbi Brown Says She "Cannot Live Without" This $28 Gray Root Touch-Up Stick
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
