Fashion Accessories 10 Designer Bags a Fashion Editor Is Shopping From Tory Burch's Secret Sale for Up to 52% Off Spring styles are majorly discounted right now. By Ruby McAuliffe Published on February 17, 2023 @ 07:00AM

As your resident fashion editor, I'm here to tell you that a handbag makes or breaks an outfit. It should never be a last thought, instead, holding as much weight as shoes do in the cultivation of an overall 'fit. That's why I'm hooked on Tory Burch: The brand understands the importance of a great bag, creating quality and drool-worthy offerings. And during this Presdients' Day weekend, you can take up to 52 percent off tons of its styles. Tory Burch is saying yes to savings opportunities with large totes, jeweled bags, and quilted purses — there's something for everyone. But, of course, I have to give you the low-down on my top 10 picks — and you're going to want to snag them quickly before they fly off the virtual shelves. 10 Best Tory Burch Bag Deals Miller Raffia Mini Bag, $239 (Originally $498) McGraw Patchwork Wedge Bag, $329 (Originally $558) Small Kira Tweed Convertible Shoulder Bag, $559 (Originally $798) Lee Radziwill Small Double Bag, $699 (Originally $998) Small Eleanor Jeweled Bag, $519 (Originally $748) Kira Chevron Metallic Pavé Logo Chain Wallet, $279 (Originally $398) Ella Felt Tote, $419 (Originally $598) McGraw Embossed Wedge Bag, $239 (Originally $398) Small Ella Basketweave Tote, $189 (Originally $278) 151 Mercer Patent Crescent Bag, $449 (Originally $648) Up first: this unique McGraw Patchwork Wedge Bag — in all of my professional years in fashion, I've never seen a bag like this. Almost each quadrant features a color or print, while the surrounding red, patent leather is full of texture. The delicate triangular shape is also different than most shoulder bags, adding a bit of '90s flair to your purse collection. Tory Burch Shop now: $329 (Originally $558); toryburch.com If you're looking for something a bit bigger, you can't go wrong with the Ella Felt Tote. It's constructed in a classic Tory Burch shape, and even includes the brand's iconic logo patch at its center. The leather details contrast against a soft, felt backdrop, effortlessly combining two alternative textiles. Use this bag for weekend getaways, holding all of your work essentials, and more. Tory Burch Shop now: $419 (Originally $598); toryburch.com Last but certainly not least is the Kira Chevron Chain Wallet. It plays into the metallic trend that everyone from Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes is currently loving. Look closely, and you'll also notice a super cute double "T" covered in pavé stones. Throw this slim bag over your shoulder, and I guarantee your outfit will elevate by at least 10 notches. If silver isn't for you, check out the all-black option. Tory Burch Shop now: $279 (Originally $398); toryburch.com Remember to take a peek at the entire list of my favorite on-sale Tory Burch bags above. But even if you don't find something in that lineup, make sure to glance at the official Tory Burch sale section — it's the best way to save some cash on stellar fashion finds this Presidents' Day weekend.