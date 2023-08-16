Shoppers Say Their Dry Skin Is No Match for This $27 Moisturizer That’s Packed With “Hydration Galore”

It features five types of hyaluronic acid.

Amazon HA Desert Dry Skin Moisturizer
Korean beauty knows a thing or two about hydration. ‘Glass skin,’ for instance, is a skinstate of plumpness and virtual porelessness and per experts, the trend can be achieved primarily via quenching one’s complexion, thus creating a supple, dewy, appearance and a healthy, youthful glow. Of all skincare ingredients lauded for delivering intense hydration, hyaluronic acid is arguably the most effective, and the water-loving molecule can be found in more than one form in the Torriden Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream, which is $27 at Amazon.

Amazon Torriden DIVE-IN Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream

Amazon

Hailing from a South Korean indie brand, the Torriden Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream is a highly hydrating moisturizer with a cooling, water-cream formula that leaves skin plump, bouncy, and dewy in minutes. 

Fragrance-free and incredibly calming, it’s perfect for sensitive skin. It’s also oil-free, making it ideal for acne-prone skin and those who are averse to greasiness. Plus, its cruelty-free formula is notably lightweight, making it perfect for layering with other skincare ingredients and applying under makeup. 

As for its hero ingredient: The formula contains not one, but five types of hyaluronic acid. As a result, the moisturizer works on the surface of the skin, in addition to deeper levels of the dermis to produce longer-lasting, more effective hydration and skin-plumping. As Dr. Allison Leer, M.D., previously told InStyle, “Differing molecular weights [of hyaluronic acid] help moisturize each layer of the skin.” In particular, “higher molecular weights stay on the skin's surface and can help retain moisture by forming a protective barrier,” she noted, while “lower molecular weights can provide moisture to the deeper levels of the skin.”

According to shoppers, the K-beauty moisturizer quenches even the thirstiest complexions. For instance, one reviewer dubs it “hydration galore,” calling out its soothing feel. “As someone with sensitive skin living in a dry desert area,” they say, “It's become my go-to everyday moisturizer.” Moreover, “This gem is incredibly gentle…lightweight…and [the] formula is a lifesaver in dry climates.” 

For a highly soothing, plumping moisturizer that quenches even the driest of skin thanks to five forms of a hero hydrating ingredient, shop K-beauty favorite, the Torriden Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Cream, for $27 at Amazon.

