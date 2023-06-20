I’m on My Third Tube of This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Rough Skin After Just One Use

My friends and family are hooked on it, too.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
Published on June 20, 2023

I've Got All My Friends and Family Raving About This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Skin After Just One Use
Growing up, I was always insecure about the bumps on my arms and legs. I thought I would eventually grow out of it, but when they never went away, I decided to speak with my doctor about how to get rid of the textured spots that freckled my skin. That’s when I learned that the skin condition I had referred to as "strawberry legs" is medically known as keratosis pilaris or KP. While there isn't a one-all fix for the condition, there are ingredients that minimize its textured appearance, reduce inflammation, and keep my skin feeling moisturized. The Amazon product I keep reaching for is Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum, which checks all those boxes thanks to a stacked texture-fighting ingredient list.

Formulated with retinol, it improves the skin's elasticity and tone and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles (InStyle even dubbed it one of the best body retinols on the market). Niacinamide acts as an anti-inflammatory to diminish the appearance of redness and hyperpigmentation, while urea, the product's star ingredient, eliminates dead and flaky skin buildup that traps hair under the surface, creating bumps. It also contains lactic and glycolic acid, the AHA exfoliating duo that smooths rough, textured skin. 

Housed in a squeezable tube, the Black-owned brand’s packaging is what initially intrigued me, but the product has proven to be so much more; I’m currently on my third bottle and don't plan on replacing it in my routine anytime soon thanks to my touchably soft results with minimized redness. Also, find that my KP-prone skin is hydrated well into the following day.

Per the brand’s instructions, I use the serum once every other day and apply it all over below my neck. If you are someone who’s sensitive to fragrance, the serum doesn't have much of a scent, so I layer a lightly scented lotion over top, along with sunscreen. Its milk-like consistency is both lightweight and hydrating but dries down quickly without leaving a sticky or greasy feeling; a little goes a long way, so be careful how hard you squeeze.

I love the Slather Body Serum so much that I loaned it to my sister, who recently got married for her pre-wedding prep, and she said her skin felt like "she had just shaved and exfoliated." Now having bought a full-size bottle of her own, she says she only needs to apply it "once every two weeks because [her] skin is already so even and smooth." After hearing my rave reviews, my best friend also purchased the serum; after just one application, she said her "knees and elbows were noticeably smoother and softer," claiming that the formula "doesn't sting." She also noticed that she "hasn't had any ingrown [hairs] on her legs after shaving" since using the exfoliating serum

If you want baby-smooth skin after just one use, shop Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum for $30 on Amazon, along with some of their other viral products below.

