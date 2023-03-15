Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops Spring-Ready Blouses Are in Full Bloom on Amazon — Here Are the 10 Shoppers Love Best, Starting at $8 Sweater weather is almost over. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 15, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Every time spring rolls around, I find myself in the market for blouses. I have plenty of sweaters for fall and winter, and my summer tanks and tees drawer is full to the brim, but I’m lacking in spring tops. That’s why I scoured Amazon for the best seasonal shirts and landed on my top 10 picks, starting at $8. The list includes short-sleeve tees, long-sleeve blouses, and button-down shirts in a range of fabrics and silhouettes. Whether you’re keeping it casual this spring or have dressier events coming up, it can’t hurt to have a few go-to tops in your rotation. Keep scrolling through to check out the 10 best spring blouses on Amazon, all for less than $55. Shop Spring Blouses: The Drop Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt, $8 (Originally $25) Prinstory Flutter-Sleeve Tee, $21 (Originally $33) Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Button-Down Blouse, $18 (Originally $20) Romwe Cropped Short-Sleeve Button-Down Tee, $20 Shewin Floral-Print Long-Sleeve V-Neck Blouse, $22 (Originally $31) Miholl Lace-Sleeve Ribbed Top, $27 (Originally $38) The Drop Kavya Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top, $40 The Drop Elize Puff-Sleeve Tie-Front Crepe Blouse, $45 The Drop Wes Smocked-Bodice Long-Sleeve Gauze Blouse, $50 ASTR the Label Tarian Top, $53 (Originally $78) On those days when you just want to wear a simple T-shirt but need something a little bit more dressy, this puff-sleeve tee from The Drop is the answer. It’s made from a cotton and elastane fabric blend (which shoppers say is “soft and stretchy”) and comes in sizes XXS through 5X. The top has a crew neckline and elbow-length sleeves with elastic cuffs. Wear the top with trousers, jeans, shorts, or a skirt — you name it. And the best part? It’s currently on sale for just $8. Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $25); amazon.com If you’re looking for something a bit more formal, check out this floral, long-sleeve top that happens to be the number one best-selling blouse on Amazon. It’s made from lightweight chiffon that’s perfect for in-between weather, and it comes in 32 colors and patterns. The blouse has a V-neckline, puff sleeves that billow out around the elbows, and a rounded hemline. One shopper, who said the top is “flattering and easy to care for,” confirmed they’re “able to dress this top up or down,” depending on the bottoms. Amazon Shop now: $22 (Originally $31); amazon.com Next on Amazon’s best-seller list is this long-sleeve tee that has eyelet sleeves, which gives it an extra stylish element and increased breathability, so you can wear it throughout spring and summer. The popular top comes in a whopping 42 colors and sizes S through XXL. One shopper called the shirt “so versatile and incredibly flattering,” while another person said it’s “so lightweight and perfect for spring.” Grab a color or two now while the top is on sale for nearly 30 percent off. Amazon Shop now: $27 (Originally $38); amazon.com Need more spring blouse inspo? Browse through more of our Amazon picks, below. Amazon Shop now: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $20; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Shop now: $50; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This $11 Styling Hack Kate Hudson Says the Results From This Jennifer Aniston-Used Skincare Device Are “Actually Shocking” Megan Fox’s Esthetician Used These Caffeine-Infused Patches to “Visibly Brighten” Her Eyes