Lady Gaga Shared That Tony Bennett Sketched One of Her Tattoos

Just days after the news of Tony Bennett's death, a sweet story from his friend and collaborator Lady Gaga is making headlines again. Way back in 2014, Gaga told People that she'd asked Bennett to sketch one of her tattoos, which has now become one of her most distinctive pieces.

“I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis’ trumpet," Gaga said at the time. "Then, I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath. Just so I would always remember this time together.” The tattoo is on her right arm.

The two initially met in 2011, when Gaga performed his song "Orange Colored Sky" at a charity gala.

“Tony heard me sing it, and he asked to meet me,” she shared. “He said, ‘Do you want to do a jazz album together?’ I said, ‘Of course I do!’ We were fast friends.”

That initial meeting led to the creation of the duo's 2014 jazz album, Cheek to Cheek. The two released a follow-up, Love for Sale, in 2021.

“My time with Tony,” Gaga said after performing with him at Madison Square Garden that same year, “has changed me forever.”

James Devaney/GC Images

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. The legendary singer, who earned the distinction of being the oldest artist to top the charts at age 88 with Cheek to Cheek, died at age 96 on Friday.



After his death, Bennett's son and manager, D'Andrea "Danny" Bennett, told People that his father "imbued the essence of the American dream."

"He taught us all that remarkable opportunities will reveal themselves and that anything is possible when you stick by your passion, believe in yourself and dedicate your life to quality," he said. "He was an artist, a humanitarian, and an inspiration to anyone who experienced his elegance and grace. He and I experienced an amazing journey together as father and son, and I’m simply proud and humble to have been a small part of his legacy."

