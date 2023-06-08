Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Acting After Having a "Tough Time"

Tom Holland is hands down one of the most successful actors of his generation. In a short span of time, he’s created quite the resumé for himself: he already has multiple GQ cover star credits, several major roles under his belt, and the almighty title of Peter Parker. His schedule is never-ending, and after starring and producing his latest project, he has decided to take a moment to breathe.

In a new interview with Extra, Tom opened up about the “difficult” experience of being a part of Apple TV+’s series, The Crowded Room. “It was a tough time, for sure,” he told the outlet. “We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

Courtesy Apple TV+

Ultimately, the psychological thriller series pushed him to take a hiatus from acting, “I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

Holland will make his producing debut in The Crowded Room (the first three episodes out June 9 on the streaming platform), as he plays Danny Sullivan, an unsuspicious man who’s arrested after a shocking crime. Even though filming the psychological thriller put a toll on his health, he "loved the learning curve of becoming a producer."

"I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it," he said. "But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where sort of was like, 'I need to have a break.' "

"I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain," he continued.

Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Last month, the actor sat down with Entertainment Weekly where he revealed his latest role led him to re-evaluate his mental health and to "recognize triggers." "Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny’s … struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life," he said to the publication.

“I was seeing myself in [the character], but in my personal life,” Holland added. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to … It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before."