Tom Holland and Zendaya Don't Think They Owe Anyone an Explanation About Their Relationship

Tom Holland is sharing some insight into his relationship with Zendaya. The two are often tight-lipped about their romance and keep their relationship relatively private, and it turns out there's a good reason for that. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Man star explained why the couple keeps their love under wraps.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," he told the outlet. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Despite keeping their relationship close to their chests, the couple often times attend each other's premieres and events to show their support — when scheduling allows, of course. Zendaya was noticeably absent from Holland's Crowded Room New York City premiere, but she had a perfectly valid reason for missing. "She's visiting her grandma," he explained. "We're two very busy people, and we're on the opposite sides of the world at this present time, so she couldn't come."

Even when they're miles apart, the two have a unique way of communicating to stay in touch. While promoting the Apple TV+ series, Holland admitted that Zendaya is constantly blowing up his phone with memes. “It's nonstop,” he joked in a video with BuzzFeed. “She sends me too much, it's like, I can't keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I'll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her.”

Elsewhere in the BuzzFeed interview, Holland was asked about his rizz (aka the Gen Z slang for charm or flirtation), to which he replied, “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz. I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game."

"Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," he continued, most likely referring to the genesis of his and Zendaya's relationship (which happened on the set of Spider-Man). "That's kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I'm locked up. I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz.”

When their calendars do align for some in-person quality time, though, Holland told THR that the two enjoy more low-key activities like getting on the green to putt some balls. "I've given her a few lessons," he said. "She's very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."