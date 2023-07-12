Tom Holland Said Zendaya Sliced Her Finger Open Trying to Cook for Him

She may have two Emmys and a Disney Channel pedigree (and let's not forget that stint on Dancing With the Stars), but Zendaya won't be winning any awards in the kitchen according to her boyfriend Tom Holland. During an appearance on the Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers podcast, Spider-Man himself explained that he loves to cook and takes on most of the kitchen duties when they're together because Zendaya is a hazard to herself when she attempts to wield a knife.

"I would consider myself a good cook," Holland said. "Zendaya doesn't seem to like my cooking, but the upside to me cooking over Zendaya cooking is that I'll finish with 10 digits — and if Zendaya cooks, she'll slice one of her fingers off."

He went on to share that while he was filming The Crowded Room in New York City, he and Zendaya were spending time together and she wanted to cook for him, but things didn't quite work out.

"I don't know why she decides to chop up vegetables like she's some sort of samurai," the actor joked. "It is the most stressful experience ever. So, I do the majority of the cooking."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"I came home, I saw an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife, and was I like, 'Oh my god, what's happened?' and she cut herself, like really badly too," Holland shared. Upon closer inspection, he said that he suggested a trip to the E.R., telling the podcast hosts that he said, "We need to go to the hospital, you need stitches, that is really deep."



Zendaya did end up getting stitches to close the wound, with Holland saying, "She was fine. She was a boss about it," and adding that she didn't require anesthesia. He finished by admitting that it wasn't a one-time ordeal. "She's cut herself a few times," he said. "She'll probably hate me for telling you that story."

Entertainment Tonight notes that Zendaya has been open about her lack of kitchen prowess. In an Instagram Story from July of last year, she shared a snapshot of her bandaged finger with the caption, "See now ... this is why I don't cook." She followed that Story post with a second image of her finger getting stitched up.

