Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Were Spotted Getting Flirty in L.A. Last Weekend

It looks like Tom Brady is ready to start dating again post-divorce and post-football. According to sources close to Irina Shayk, she and the former pro "have been in touch for a few weeks," People reports. The source adds that "there is a spark" between the two and that they've been seen hanging out in Los Angeles.

Brady reportedly invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" and "they spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house." The source explained that "there is an attraction" and confirmed that Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before." The two first met at Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in June. After that made headlines, Page Six confirmed that the two spent the night together.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brady and his ex, Gisele Bündchen, announced that they were divorcing nine months ago. Since then, he's been rumored to have been interested in Kim Kardashian, though neither of them confirmed the news.



Shayk and Brady were seen together in a car near the Hotel Bel-Air and the Super Bowl winner was photographed caressing the supermodel's face while they rode in his black Rolls Royce.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Shayk shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with Bradley Cooper (and according to gossip account Deuxmoi, the former flames may have been looking to get back together earlier this year). Brady has three kids in total: John Edward Thomas, 15; Benjamin Rein, 13; and Vivian Lake, 10. He shares Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen, and Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

