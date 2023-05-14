Tom Brady Gave a Sweet Shoutout to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

He shares two children with Bündchen and a son with Moynahan.

Published on May 14, 2023 @ 02:29PM
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Photo:

Getty

Tom Brady is honoring all the women in his life on Mother's Day — and that includes his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan

On Sunday, the retired NFL star posted a slideshow of family photos to his Instagram grid, giving a sweet shoutout to not only his mom and sisters, but also the two women who made him a father in the caption. Brady shares two children — a daughter, Vivian, 10, and a son, Benjamin, 13 — with Bündchen, while the former professional football player and Moynahan are parents to 15-year-old John "Jack" Edward Thomas.  

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady Instagram

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," he wrote. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

In a never-before-seen photo, Brady, Bündchen, and Moynahan posed together with Jack, who was dressed in a suit and tie and held a fedora in one hand. Another snapshot captured Gisele horseback riding with Vivian and Benjamin, and, a third, showed Bridget and Tom hanging out in the kitchen with Jack.

Brady and Moynahan broke up before the actress found she was pregnant with the couple's son in 2006 — when he was already dating Bündchen. Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen, who were married for 13 years, recently finalized their divorce in October 2022. 

Back in March, Gisele spoke about the challenges of her co-parenting relationship with Moynahan in the beginning, and how she's applying what she's learned over the years to her current situation with Brady. "We're not playing against each other," she said during an interview with Vanity Fair. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."

