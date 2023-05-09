I Always Gift These Fragrant, Skin-Soothing Hand Creams as a Little Luxury to the Moms in My Life

Not to generalize, but moms love a good hand cream. My own mom keeps a collection on her nightstand, and my partner’s mom always — always — has one she can whip out of her purse on a whim. Over the years, I’ve gifted both, plus a few other mother figures and new moms in my life, the Tocca Wonders Collection. For $26, the giftable set contains three of the most stunning hand creams I’ve ever tried, and makes a gorgeous gift for virtually any mother figure. Plus, if you snag this set at Amazon today with a Prime membership, it’ll arrive beautifully boxed just in time for Mother’s Day.

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

The Tocca Wonders Collection is a boxed set of three luxury hand creams. At 1.5 fluid ounces, each cream is perfectly purse-sized and travel-friendly. The set is ideal for gifting: In addition to the box itself — elegantly designed and topped with a silky gold bow for presentation readiness — the hand creams are absolutely stunning in form, feel, and fragrance.

Pulled directly from three of the perfume brand’s most popular scents (many of which are on sale at Amazon right now, BTW), the Tocca Wonders Collection delivers its delicate, complex fragrances in hand cream form. Cleopatra — my personal favorite — features sweet jasmine, soft vanilla, and a hint of happy grapefruit. Florence, my mom’s go-to, features pear, bergamot, and gardenia notes. Collette, the sultriest of the three scents, smells like sandalwood, pink peppercorn, and bergamot.

Each cream is formulated with lush skin-softeners. Namely, shea butter — an emollient that “locks in moisture… and prevents transepidermal water loss,” cosmetic chemist Dr. Shuting Hu previously told InStyle. Coconut oil is also present, and provides “ anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara previously shared with InStyle. Finally, aloe, a skin-soothing hydrator, rounds out the softening, moisturizing meld of ingredients for a formula that’s nothing short of indulgent.

For a stunning set of delicately fragranced, skin-softening hand creams that are ready to gift on Mother’s Day (and will still arrive in time if you buy today!) snag the Tocca Wonders Collection at Amazon. As someone who has gifted this stunning set to numerous mom-figures in my life, I can guarantee that the little luxuries will be well-received.