I'm Buying Multiples of My Favorite Comfy Amazon Leggings While They're on Sale for $8

Amazon Prime Day is one of my favorite shopping holidays of the year. While many are reaching for electronics and home essentials, I use this time to reset my closet with the basics — T-shirts, jeans, white sneakers, and of course, leggings. I keep about four black pairs in rotation, and I wear them nearly every day. To be transparent, many of them have holes, loose threads, and stains that no cleaning treatment can remove. That said, it's about time to refresh and restock my collection, so when I realized that my OG favorite pair from Tnnzeet were on sale for just $8 during Prime Day, I immediately added multiple pairs to my cart (don't worry, there are some left for you too!).

The high-waisted leggings come in three sizes, S/M, L/XL, and XXL and are available in 20 colors and prints, such as classic black, pink, green, plaid, tie-dye, and camo. You can choose leggings with no pockets, two pockets, and a crisscross front. The fabric is buttery soft and super stretchy, plus they have a 4.5-inch waistband that offers extra coverage and helps prevent the leggings from rolling or sliding down.

These leggings are one of the oldest in my rotation. When I bought them a few years back, I didn’t think they would last, but they ended up holding up over five years — and probably would have lasted even longer if I didn’t snag them all the time. The leggings have a lot of stretch to them, so that if I had the option to size down from a S/M, I would have. They’re lightweight but not see-through, and so soft that they feel like a second skin. After five years of weekly wear, I didn’t have issues with the leggings stretching out because of consistent wear and intensive workouts — yes, they are squat-proof. The price point may be low, but these leggings are high-quality.

While I’m restocking my collection with these $9 leggings during Amazon Prime Day, shoppers have already been buying them in bulk. One 62-year-old reviewer shared that the leggings "fit like a glove" and that they're "very soft," "opaque," and offer support "in all the right places." They also suggested sizing down if you are looking for a "little more compression.”

Another reviewer that’s repurchased the leggings multiple times called them the “best leggings ever”, while a final shopper said that “they feel a lot more expensive than they are.”

Make sure to grab the Tnnzee High Waisted Leggings while they're as low $8 before Prime Day ends in just a few hours.

Tnnzeet High Waisted Leggings