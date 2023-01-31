Shopping Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9 Stock up with a limited-time sale. By Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 31, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. There’s no better place than Amazon to find great fashion deals, especially if you’re looking for a new pair of leggings. One can never have too many in their closet, so shoppers are adding the retailer’s best-selling leggings from Tnnzeet to their collection while they’re on sale with a limited-time lightning deal. Available in 27 colors, from black to dark pink, and sizes S to 2XL, the Tnnzeet High-Waisted Leggings come in full-length and cross-waist styles, which is ultra-flattering thanks to a waist-snatching effect. Made of a polyester and spandex material that’s both soft and stretchy, shoppers say you’ll feel like you’re wearing a “second skin.” A 4.5-inch flat waistband hits above the belly button and will stay in place through squats and extensive cardio, hugging your waist without rolling down. Customers particularly love that this pair is thicker and not see through, with one claiming they “had zero issues” with the opacity, and that “it passed the squat proof test.” Amazon Shop now: $9 (Originally $15); amazon.com With more than 13,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many rave about these “buttery soft” leggings, saying they “feel a lot more expensive” than other brands, and can even tuck them under jeans for winter layering. A final reviewer claims they’re “so stretchy without any baggy feeling.” Pair these leggings with an oversized sweatshirt or plaid button-down for casual, around-town wear, or with a long buttoned-up shirt for the office. There are so many ways to style these affordable leggings in a fashionable and comfortable way. Add a few colors of the Tnnzeet High-Waisted Leggings to your Amazon cart, whether or not you’ve already stocked up for your winter hibernation. Amazon Shop now: $11 (Originally $15); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Shoppers Say This Toning Mist Is Like a “Burst of Moisture,” and We Have a Sitewide Discount Code