This week, I’ve seen multiple TikToks surrounding what it means to elevate a basic wardrobe piece on social media. Some define it as an update to a classic style, while others focus on unique features. Personally, I think it can be as simple as taking something designed for everyday wear and improving the quality, an “elevation” that can be felt and seen for years to come. And just this week, both Jennifer Garner and Hillary Duff stepped out in sweatshirts that do just that.

The actresses both donned hoodies from Canadian brand Tkees, also a favorite of both Jennifer Lopez and Mila Kunis. Garner rocked The Hoodie in classic navy, featuring an uber-comfy, 100 percent cotton-terry design and a double-folded, crossover neck that maintains the hood’s shape. Duff rocked a fall-toned Original Hoodie, which offers all of the aforementioned features, plus a stylish drop-shoulder design, pairing it with a Goyard bag (I mean, that’s another way to elevate it).

These pieces are Tkees’ version of the 2020 trend that stuck, and customers love that the everyday basic never feels sloppy. In a world of cropped hoodies, this celebrity-favorite lands just below the hip bone, creating a seamless look when paired with the matching sweatpants. As one reviewer said of the fit, “The wide waistband is flattering and lands at a nice place on the body.”

Both hoodies, which are available in nine colors, including five nudes and four classics – gray, white, navy, and black – that have garnered a loyal fan base with customers referring to the sweatshirts as “high-quality” and “luxurious.” The two styles are each $105, making their price point on the higher end for loungewear, though customers say they’re more than worth it.

One customer of The Hoodie described it as, “insanely comfy,” adding that it made them “feel chic even though [they were] wearing sweats.” Another customer who’s “obsessed with the fabric and color selection” wrote, “Look no further for the perfect hoodie…[It’s] so comfortable and chic to wear inside or out for a weekend coffee!”

While I would never encourage getting rid of old sweatshirts (though the approaching-avalanche of a stack in my closet might prompt me to), I will endorse adding a high-quality hoodie you won’t feel bad about wearing in public. Get the celebrity-approved The Hoodie and Original Hoodie from Tkees today for $105 apiece.