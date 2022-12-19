This Sweatshirt-Turtleneck From a Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand Is the Coziest Thing in My Closet

When I tell people I do not own a single sweatshirt or pair of sweatpants, I am met with looks of shock and disbelief. I credit this aversion to a few things. First, I grew up in an anti-sweatpants household. Second, I find sweatshirts, whether crewneck or hooded, to be totally suffocating. It always feels like my 38DD chest is being smothered and the fit is unflattering — and sweatpants are out of the question, primarily because aside from workout leggings, I have not worn pants in 15 years.

This is to say the sweatshirt-material Raw Edge Turtleneck from celebrity-worn and editor-approved brand Tkees had a lot stacked against it, and yet it has become one of my favorite go-to winter tops. I wear it for days on end until odor or stains dictate that it must be washed.

Shop now: $125; tkees.com

If you aren’t familiar with the name Tkees, chances are you’ve seen its products out in the wild, especially if you pay attention to celebrity fashion — it's worn by the likes of Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner.

The appeal is obvious — everyone loves well-tailored everyday basics in neutral colors. The Raw Edge Turtleneck is all of those things and then some. The double-lined cotton terry is breathable yet thick, the neck is a little wide and relaxed, it’s slightly cropped, and the shoulders are slightly drooped for a casual-yet-refined, slouchy look.

The fit is flattering enough that I want to wear it every day, but I actually can do so because of how versatile it is. In the fall weather, I wear it as my only layer. When it’s freezing cold out, as it is right now in New York, the wide neck and relaxed fit make it prime for wearing on top of tighter-fitting turtlenecks.

The Tkees Raw Edge Turtleneck is my personal pick, but if you’re looking for a celebrity-approved style, the similarly comfortable Hoodie is the go-to style for celebs. Shop both tops and other comfy staples at Tkees.

