I Own Multiple Pairs of the Comfy Jennifer Lopez-Worn Flip-Flops That Keep Selling Out

Sandals are currently sweeping the fashion scene. That’s not really a surprise, given that we’re in the dead of summer, but the amount of flip-flops I’ve seen this season is astronomically more than in the past years. They’ve even been coined 2023’s ‘It’ shoes, and have notable celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz, and Elle Fanning wearing the uncomplicated footwear on repeat. The truth is, any thong sandals will get you the desired look, but not all will feel the same on your feet. The one pair of sandals that stand out from the pack? Tkees Lily Flip-Flops.

The clothing and footwear brand prioritizes everyday fashion that feels luxurious on the body, but the brand’s Lily Flip-Flops are a step above. They’re so good, they’re almost always sold out, racking up huge waitlists. But I have some good news: They were just restocked, and you can now secure a surplus of colors and variations, such as neutral hues, fun animal prints, glossy options, and glittering finds. The sandals come in sizes five to 11, while the brand recommends jumping up a size if you’re in between two measurements. Each shoe offers a sleek, modern design that’s equal parts chic as it is casual, a leather upper and insole, and a rubber outsole.

Lily Nudes Cocobutter Flip-Flops

TKEES

Lily Animal Print Flip-Flops

TKEES

Lily Glosses Flip-Flops

TKEES

Celebrities can’t get enough of the shoe, either. Jennifer Lopez has worn the Lily Flip-Flops on multiple occasions, selling out the brand’s white style last year and creating an ongoing waitlist for the shoe. Alessandra Ambrosio, Cindy Crawford, Eva Longoria, and Adele are more notable names who rely on the brand for their sandal needs, and I understand why; I’ve owned my own Tkees Lily Flip-Flops for two years and they’re worth the hype.

Upon snagging the easy shoes, I was instantly impressed with how gorgeous they looked in person; they offered a luxurious, high-end silhouette and clean lines. But things got even better when I slipped them on. The flip-flops securely fit my feet, providing a cushion between my foot and the ground; something many thong sandals fail to do. I’ve fallen so in love with them, I’ve worn the Lily Flip-Flops to beach trips, dinner parties, and city strolls. They’ve become my go-to summer sandals, and coming from a Cali girl, that’s saying a lot. In fact, I’m such a Tkees sandals fan that I recently secured a second pair in a new colorway.

Another reason the Tkees Lily Flip-Flops are so great is because of how simple they are to style. Wear the sandals with your favorite pair of Levi’s jeans and a plain T-shirt. My favorite combo includes a relaxed maxi dress or a smocked separate, though any ensemble will do.

See what celebrity and editor-loved Tkees Lily Flip-Flops are all about by shopping for your own favorite pair, below. But I have to warn you. It’s only a matter of time until they all go out of stock again, so snag your desired pick sooner rather than later.



Lily Glitters Flip-Flops

TKEES

Lily Nudes Heatwave Flip-Flops

TKEES

Lily Animal-Print Flip-Flops