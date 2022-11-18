Miley Cyrus Twinned With Her Mom Tish in Matching Crop Tops

And let's not miss the Chanel brooches.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on November 18, 2022 @ 04:40PM
Miley and Tish Cyrus Billboard Awards
Getty Images

Miley Cyrus skipped out on her go-to tiny rompers for something a little more modest for a day with her mother, Tish. In a new Instagram post, the mother-daughter duo posed together in two nearly identical outfits, save for a bit of color swapping. The snapshot shows them in similar white tops and Chanel jackets — and they both added not-so-subtle CC brooches to drive the branding a bit further — black pants, and even offering up a little bit of bare midriff.

"MCEO X MTEO = TWINNING 💕" Tish wrote alongside the photo, referencing their initials. The two didn't match their footwear exactly, with Miley wearing Celine loafers and Tish opting for slides. The two even have similar hair colors at the moment and styled their hair with face-framing layers and tiny '00s-ready poufs at the crown. The photo op even included very similar light-colored sunglasses.

Recently, a source close to Miley explained that her family, Tish included, loves her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," the insider told E! News. "They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy." "Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."

The two started dating in 2021 after mutual friends set them up. "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," a source told E! at the time. Miley recently relocated to Los Angeles from Tennessee, though she didn't say whether or not being closer to Morando was a factor in the big move.

